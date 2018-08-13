2018 Fluoropolymers Market Industry Estimated to Rise Profitably with 6.45% of CAGR by Forecast 2023

Fluoropolymers Market

Fluoropolymers Market Introduction:

Fluoropolymers Market is projected to reach USD $ 9,912.5 Million Dollar by 2023. The global market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.45% during the assessment period of 2023.

Fluoropolymers namely, polytetraethylene, Polyvinylidene fluoride Fluorinated ethylene propylene, fluoroelastomers, and other are the major polymers used for the manufacturing of automotive parts. Fuel hoses, steering systems, O-rings are preferably manufactured using afore mentioned polymers due to their chemical and mechanical resistivity. Apart from these, fluoropolymer are finding newer application in automotive component manufacturing. Automotive consumers are inclined towards efficient and lightweight vehicles. Fluropolymers play significant role in vehicle klightweighting. Major automotive manufacturers namely GM, Toyota, and Volkswagen are actively engaged in launching products based on fluoropolymer in developed markets such as North America, and Europe. Growing automotive production across the globe is antcipated to drive the market.

Fluoropolymers Market is driven due to various application and end user industry. It is used in various applications such as coatings, paint, tubing, additive, film solutions, and others. Which are highly used in numerous industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and others. In addition, growth of automotive and construction industry are the major industries for consumption of fluoropolymers. Furthermore, growing industry of electronics, and construction industry due to growing urbanization in various industry are adding the growth of fluoropolymers in forecasted period.

Fluoropolymers Market Application:

Fluoropolymers find usage in various end use industries such as electronics, aerospace, household, construction, pharmaceutical, automotive, others. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of their superior properties such as weather durability, heat resistance among others coupled with excellent usage in numerous end use industries specifically in electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, and others. Based on type segment, PTFE is predicted to register strong growth followed by PVDF due to their excellent properties combined with rising use in end use industries across the globe. Among the end use industries segment, automotive is projected to register strong growth owing to increasing per capita disposable income along with rising production and sales of automobiles. In addition, growing construction sector in developing countries along with burgeoning need for high quality fluoropolymers is predicted to propel the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Floropolymers demand is driven significantly due to growing demand from medical device coatings, and electronics. Although medical device and delectronics are estimated to be smaller segments of overall market, growth of these market is expected to have significant impact on the global marketr. The growing demand of semiconductors in smart phone an dpersonal computers is aantcipated to further propell the overall market growth in near future.

Fluoropolymers Market is hampered by stringent regulations restricting the use fluoropolymers in various industries. Due to inherent physical properties of fluoropolymers, they are non-degradable and can cause health hazards. Additionally, There exists a regulatory framework which which restricts the use of most used fluoropolymer, PTFE in consumer goods and other end use industries. Productwise, PTFE is most dominant fluoropolymer accounting for more than 50% of the overall fluoropolymer consumption. PTFE has inherent physical properties to chemcial and physical resistance and thus is used in major end use industry. Other major fluoropolymers include PVDF, FEP, ETFE, among others.

Fluoropolymers Market Key Players:

Fluoropolymers Market are: Dow DuPont Inc. (U.S.), Solvay SA(Belgium), Asahi Glass Co, Ltd (Japan), 3M (U.S.), Daikin Industries, Ltd (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Arkema Group (France), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Kureha Corporation (Japan), W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Japan), Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (U.S), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (India).

Fluoropolymers Market Regional Analysis:

APAC region is the world’s prime market for fluoropolymers in 2016. Whereas China is the key consumer country of fluoropolymers in Asia-Pacific region due to the growing end user industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electrical industry. In addition, it is expected huge in consumption of fluoropolymers, in Asia-Pacific region, due to the increased demand in vatious applications such as coatings, paint, tubing, additive, film solutions, and others (resin, etc.). Moreover, APAC region is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period due to the high obtainability of fluoropolymer raw materials and the growing industrial applications in due to high consumption in China, Japan, India, and South Korea like countries. The availability of raw materials such as ethylene, fluorocarbon, and fluorspar, at cheap rates and the availability of cheap labor cost, as well as land, have made this region a most focusing destination for fluoropolymers producing.

Fluoropolymers are is the most adaptable polymers and which is used in numerous industries. Basically, fluoropolymers is highly used in automobiles, chemical industries, electrical & electronics, and construction industries. Some other industrial applications of fluoropolymers include gaskets, automotive coatings, bushing, non-stick surfaces, space apparel, electrical insulation, seals, control cables, wire & cables, tank & reactor linings, , valves, fiber optic cables, fluid handling equipment, etc.

Fluoropolymers Market Competitive Landscape:

Fluoropolymers report has analysed the level of competition among the key operating players in fluoropolymers market as well as sector growth and market scenario. The global fluoropolymers market comprises of broad range of suppliers operating in the market which includes large scale and medium scale manufacturers. The key operating players of fluoropolymers and medium level producers which has strong hold in the market have shifted their focus towards growth association specifically by Asia Pacific as moderate level and high level suppliers belongs to this province specifically from China, India, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Australia, Japan, and Thailand. Moreover, the major manufacturers of fluoropolymers are observed to follow numerous strategic plans to improve their product portfolio such as distribution agreements, strategic acquisition, joint ventures, product launches, and mergers, and exclusive agreements. Main operating players in this market are projected to enhance their production capacity of fluoropolymers to meet the increasing demand for fluoropolymers worldwide.

Fluoropolymers Market Segmentation:

Fluoropolymers Market is segmented by type, applications, and end user industry, and region. On the basis of type the fluoropolymers market is divided by PTFE, PVDF, FEP, PFA, THV, PEEK, and others (CTFE, HFP, PDD, etc.). Firstly, PTFE fluoropolymers (Polytetrafluoroethylene), which is an artificial fluoropolymer of tetrafluoroethylene, and has plentiful applications such as in aerospace and electrical industry. Basically, PTFE fluoropolymer is ideal in coating applications in kitchenware such as in non-stick frying pans and other cookware, because of its hydrophobic and possesses fairly high heat resistance features. This is the highly using type of fluoropolymer as compared to others.

Furthermore, PVDF fluoropolymers (Polyvinylidene fluoride) which is an extremely non-reactive thermoplastic fluoropolymers, and also recognized as polyvinylidene difluoride, formed by the polymerization of vinylidene difluoride. PVDF fluoropolymers used in applications when needed the highest purity, and resistance to acids, bases, and solvents. PVDF is generally used as insulation on electrical wires, because of its low weight, high chemical resistance, low thermal conductivity, flexibility, and heat resistance. PVDF fluoropolymers based coatings shield and improve several architectural applications such as Metal roofing and wall panel systems, and others. The next type of fluoropolymers is, FEP (fluorinated ethylene propylene) is a copolymer of hexafluoropropylene and tetrafluoroethylene.

Fluoropolymers Market: Type (PTFE, PVDF, FKM, FEP, ETFE, PCTFE), Application (Paints & Coating, Films, Additives, Tubing, Additives) End Use (Chemical Processing, Construction, Automobile & Transportation, Household) – Forecast Till 2023

