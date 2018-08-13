Animated Film “Guru Da Banda” to be Released Nationwide in August

Jalandhar, Punjab, Release: August 24, 2018. For Immediate Release

13 August 2018: Guru da Banda’ the story of legendary Sikh hero Banda Singh Bahadar will be soon in theaters. ‘Guru Da Banda’ is a 3D animated film and based on the story of Baba Banda Singh Bahadar. The film has been scheduled for release on 24 August 2018.

After a power pack 2-and-a-half-minute trailer of Jassi Chana’s first animated feature film on Story of legendary Baba Banda Sigh Bahadur, the film maker justifies his choice of subject by saying “Youth of India know very less about the achievements of Banda Singh Bahadur and how he fought for the rights of Sikh”.

The movie is based on the life The great warrior of Sikh history Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and his struggle against the Mughal Empire. Banda Singh Bahadur, was a Sikh military commander who established a Sikh state with capital at Lohgarh. Armed with the blessings and authority of Guru Gobind Singh, he came to Khanda in Sonipat and assembled a fighting force and led the struggle against the Mughal Empire. He was the first Sikh military leader to wage an offensive war against the Mughal rulers of India, thereby temporarily extending Sikh territory.

The premiere of the Film, which is co-produced by Joginder Singh Bhangalia and SonuBhangalia, will take over the cinemas in Punjab on 24 August 2018. While the trailer is in Punjabi the movie will release in all over India and some Foreign countries.

The producers believe that they have found the perfect name for film and that people will love it. Additionally, the trailer has been designed to properly introduce people to the full story and they feel it will leave them wanting to see the entire film. As a movie showcases the story of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur the audience will come to know about a lot of unknown facts about the Great Warrior and the battle fought between him and Wazir Khan in 1709 which resulted in victory of Sikh.

To know more about the characters and to watch the trailer of the movie, visit film website www.gurudabanda.com.

