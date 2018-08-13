Application Performance Of Double-sided Submerged Arc Welded Spiral Steel Pipe

Generally speaking, the steel pipe has strong pressure bearing capacity and good plasticity for welding and processing; the spiral submerged arc pipe for rough low-pressure fluid transportation is made of double-sided automatic submerged arc welding or single-sided welding for water and gas. Submerged arc welded steel pipes for basic low-pressure fluid transportation such as air and steam. Spiral steel pipe in the process of making spiral welded pipe, should pay attention to the following problems: oil marking: in the inspection of qualified spiral steel pipe oiling operation to prevent corrosion, and in accordance with customer requirements for marking.

Before forming, the strip is leveled, trimmed, planed, surface cleaned and pre-bent. The electric contact pressure gauge is used to control the pressure of the cylinder on both sides of the conveyor to ensure the smooth conveying of the strip. It adopts external control or internal control roll molding. The weld gap control device is used to ensure that the weld gap meets the welding requirements, and the pipe diameter, the amount of misalignment and the weld gap are strictly controlled. However, the weld length is increased by 30 to 100% compared to the longitudinally submerged arc welding pipe of the same length, and the production speed is too low. In this regard, the smaller diameter welded pipes are mostly straight seam welded, and the large diameter welded pipes are mostly spiral welded pipes.

Confined fluid transport, spiral submerged arc welded steel pipe, long-term pipeline for transporting oil and natural gas; spiral seam high-frequency welded steel pipe for pressurized fluid transport, welded by high frequency lap welding, used for pressurized fluid Spiral seam high frequency welded steel pipe for conveying. Ultrasonic flaw detection: 100% inspection of the inner and outer welds and the side of the weld. The quality of spiral steel pipe can be a major factor in determining its use, but if the quality cannot be guaranteed, will three or four people continue to use it?

The wide range of thick-walled spiral tubes is deeply trusted by many multi-industries and its quality is not unrelated, and it is also a major advantage. Nowadays, the products are all worthy of the quality of the products, and the same price. The quality of the selection is good. If the price is different, some people would rather spend more money to choose a good quality product. The service life of the quality product is guaranteed. The welded steel pipe is cut to a gauge length using a plasma ruler. Visual inspection: Some common parameters are checked by professional technicians. Once through calculations and the latter is more advantageous, although the price will be a little higher.

Double-sided submerged arc welding spiral steel pipe application performance Insulation layer has two methods of on-site foaming construction and thermal insulation tile construction. No matter which method is used for construction, it can not show the defects of annular space, cracking, delamination, etc. A variety of (such as high-density polyethylene and FRP protective layer) but must ensure the integrity of the joint, tightness, water resistance. Long service life Polyethylene pipe has the highest molecular weight, and has good coordination and aging resistance. Under normal working temperature and pressure conditions, the service life can be guaranteed for more than 50 years. Leveling and milling: The original crimped steel plate is leveled by an anvil machine, and the two sides of the steel plate are double-sided milled by a milling machine to achieve the required plate width, parallelism of the edge and the shape of the groove. Shear forming: The steel sheet is spirally rolled into a tubular shape along the outer edge. Butt welding: Pre-welding, internal welding and external welding are carried out by double-sided submerged arc welding technology.

Double-sided submerged arc welding spiral steel pipe Application performance Uses: water engineering, petrochemical industry, chemical industry, electric power industry, agricultural irrigation, urban and rural construction; for liquid transportation: water supply, drainage; for gas transportation: gas, steam, liquefied petroleum gas For structural use: for piling pipe (spiral steel pipe for pile), for bridge, steel structure; pier, road, building structure pipe, etc.; spiral pipe to hot-rolled strip steel according to spiral bending, using submerged arc automatic welding The inner and outer seams are welded to form a spiral tube.

Dredging spiral steel pipe manufacturers jumped thousands of miles, dredging project also extended to the bottom of the trough or bottom trough embedded in rivers or sea pipes (tubes, tubes, transmission cables, communication cables, etc.), excavation and sand water capacity under the premise of soft soil Replacement, hydraulic building stone base, blow sand curing beach, etc. Types of spiral welded pipes: The strength of spiral welded pipes is roughly higher than that of straight welded pipes. It is possible to produce welded pipes with larger diameters using narrower blanks, and it is also necessary to produce welded pipes with different pipe diameters using blanks of the same width.