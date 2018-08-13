GATORCHEF INC. TO HOST 3-DAY TENT SALE AT BENSENVILLE, IL LOCATION

Bensenville, IL — Today, GatorChef Inc. announced a three-day tent sale to be held at the showroom and warehouse in Bensenville, IL, located at 100 Frontier Way, Bensenville, IL 60106.

The sale runs from Tuesday through Thursday, August 14th to 16th from 8 AM to 5 PM each day. GatorChef will be offering the lowest sale prices of the year.

Discounts will be offered on all new and used equipment as well as discounts on new countertop appliances, smallware items and select furniture. GatorChef will beat any competitive price and accept best offer deals on used equipment. With so much equipment and supplies to select, from thousands of smallware items to new, used or Scratch n’ Dent equipment, you are sure to find what you are looking for at GatorChef’s three-day tent sale event.

Project sales people will be available during the tent sale to consult regarding restaurant expansion and new projects. Discounts are available on quotes written during the three-day event.

Demonstrations will also be offered as part of the tent sale to educate customers on products, including the Unox Oven demo. The demonstrations are all part of GatorChef’s mission of providing expert advice to customers in choosing the right products for their needs at the most competitive prices.

GatorChef Inc. is a leading restaurant equipment and supplies store with two showrooms located at 100 Frontier Way in Bensenville, IL 60106. GatorChef provides the best new and used food service equipment and supplies available at competitive prices so you can be sure you are making the correct choice on each product.

With a staff that has over 100 years of combined food industry experience, GatorChef strives to keep all customers satisfied. From start to finish, you will get dedicated service to ensure you are selecting the right product for you and information about set-up and maintenance. Whether you are purchasing for a five-star restaurant, diner, bar or catering company, GatorChef has what you need to keep you satisfied.

GatorChef also offers equipment rentals, leasing options and more, so be sure to visit the showroom and consult with one of our food industry experts to fulfill all of your restaurant equipment and supply needs.

Visit GatorChef’s two showrooms in the greater Chicago area to find the equipment you are looking for from manufacturers you trust. The showrooms are open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM and Saturday from 8 AM to 12 PM.