Massive Uptake of Synthetic Lubricants to Stoke Lubrication Systems Market

The revival of the world economy from the economic downturn that happened in 2008 is allowing various industries, including automotive and construction to gain traction. This is, in turn, escalating the growth of the global lubrication systems market. Besides this, the growing trend of automation also has a positive impact on the market. Automated lubrication systems offer a plethora of benefits such as high efficiency and reduced operating time. The burgeoning demand for these lubrication systems is, therefore, stoking the growth of the market. The birthing of novel lubricants along with the easy availability of synthetic lubricants is augmenting the global market.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates that global market for lubrication systems will rise to a valuation of US$5.28 bn by 2022, progressing at a CAGR of 2.14% between 2014 and 2022. The sluggish growth of several end-user industries is acting as a major impediment to the growth of the market.

Demand for Automated/Centralized Lubrication Systems to Remain Strong through 2022

Based on end user, the global lubrication systems market is segmented into steel, cement, mining and mineral processing, automobile, and others, including paper, aviation, locomotive, marine, and hydrocarbons. The others segment will continue to dominate the market in terms of value until 2022. The increasing government spending on the aviation and marine sectors along with the flourishing growth of the paper and pulp industry is contributing to the growth of the segment.

On the basis of type, automated/centralized lubrication systems will continue to account for the lion’s share until 2022. The strong demand for this type of lubrication systems can be attributed to the numerous advantages offered by them, including minimum error, higher lubrication points, and lower time consumed for lubrication process. Owing to these factors, the segment will expand at a higher CAGR, making inroads in the shares of its counterpart, manual lubrication systems.

Robust Growth of Automotive and Construction Sectors Behind Dominance of Asia Pacific

From the geographical standpoint, the report divides the global lubrication systems market into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific will continue to be the frontrunner in the global arena until 2022. The region is home to some of the prominent emerging countries, including India, China, and South Korea and therefore, the booming end-user industries such as construction, automotive, and transportation are behind the remarkable development of the market in APAC. Rising consumerism, rapid urbanization, and high industrialization are stoking the growth of the region. Moreover, the increasing disposable income and growing population are working in favor of the growth of the region

Other developing regions such as Latin America and the Middle East are likely to register impressive CAGR during the forecast period. The robust growth of the construction and automotive industries is propelling the growth of these regions. Some of the key participants in the global lubrication systems market are Lube Corporation, Graco Inc., SKF AB, Groeneveld Group B.V., Bijur Delimon, and Sloan Lubrication Systems.