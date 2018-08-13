Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market: Business Opportunities, Industry Trends by 2023

RPA Market Overview:

Robotic process automation (RPA) is an application technology where software with capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning are used for handling high volume, repeatable tasks. RPA allows employees to configure and program computer software or a robot to interpret existing application in the organization for manipulating data, processing transactions and communicating with digital systems. The RPA is similar to traditional IT automation, but the major difference between these technologies is, RPA is capable of learning itself and adapt to changing circumstances which a conventional IT automation system lacks.

Acknowledging the impressive growth records, the market perceives, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global Robotic Process Automation market will register a whopping CAGR of 29% from 2017 to 2023, witnessing accruals of approx. USD 2,700 Mn. by 2023

Once the RPA software has been implemented, companies can reap the benefits of this software which is been proven to be effective in back-office and middle-office tasks across the industries.

RPA has been proven to be boon in the industries such as BFSI, supply chain, accounting, CRM, and human resource management (HRM) among others. High efficiency at low cost is one of the major driving factors for the market of RPA.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players in the Robotic Process Automation market are Automation Anywhere (France), Blue Prism (U.K.), Open Span (U.S.), Celaton (U.S.), Exilant (India), Open Connect Systems Incorporated (U.S.), Verint Systems (U.S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), Atos Corporation (France), among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Robotic Process Automation market.

Industry/ Innovation /Related News:

July 23, 2018 – Automation Anywhere (US), a leading global developer of RPA software announced its partnership with EdCast Incorporated (US), a leading global AI-powered Knowledge Cloud for Unified Discovery, Personalized Learning and Sales Enablement to provide up skilling programmes under NASSCOM’s ‘Future Skills’ initiative.

According to the deed, subscribers on the Future Skills portal will have exclusive access to Automation Anywhere University (AAU) training programmes that encompass RPA technology overviews, theoretical concepts, typical business cases and hands-on practice exercises.

July 24, 2018 – Softvision LLC. (US), a leading global provider for enhancing the digital consumer experience for top brands announced the acquisition of Arrow Digital (US), a digital consulting firm. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Softvision’s RPA expertise and capabilities for the Financial Services industry.

Regional Analysis

Globally, North America leads the market for robotic process automation with the largest market share. Substantial investments transpired into the field of technologies development, the presence of the fervent market players that can offer cutting-edge technologies and increasing adoption these tools in some of the burgeoning sectors such as BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and IT & Telecommunication are some of the factors driving the market growth in the region.

Availability of a well-established infrastructure, provides impetus to the market growth, allowing faster implementation of advanced technologies. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market owing to the increasing technological advancements and the uptake of robotic process automation solutions in these countries. Continuing with the same growth trends, the region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market.

The Europe market accounts for the second-largest market for the Robotic Process Automation owing to the demand from the various sectors. The resurging economy in the region is too contributing to the market growth significantly. Moreover, the augmented uptake of these solutions fuels the increase in the regional market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a healthy growth, emerging as the fastest growing market for the robotic process automation. Factors such as increasing urbanization & growing healthcare and entertainment sector coupled with the improving economy in the region foster the market growth, increasing consumers’ purchasing power.

Segmentation:

Robotic Process Automation Market has been segmented on the basis of process, operations, type and industry.

By Process: Automated Solution, Decision Support and Management Solution, Interaction Solution

By Operations: Spend Analysis, E-Sourcing, E-Procurement, Contract Management, and Supplier Management

By Type: Tools, Services and Travel & Logistics

By Industry: BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing & Logistics, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Travel, Hospitality, Transportation and others.

