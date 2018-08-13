Samuel W Meyer ethics and commitment to staff is above reproach. Samuel reflects the corporate ethics of Bristol-Myers Squibb, which I might say is a rare exception in what could otherwise be described as a dog-eat-dog industry, namely Big Pharma.
