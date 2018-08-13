WinX Mediatrans 6.0: 1st Real iTunes Alternative Independent of Apple iTunes and Its Components

Digiarty Software announces the absolute independence of WinX MediaTrans today by unshackling it from installation of Apple® iTunes ®, Apple Application Support, and Apple Mobile Device Support, from the latest release of version 6.0. It is by far the first stand-alone iPhone file manager that requires no iTunes or its components at all for transferring files between iPhone® iPad® iPod® (iOS® 12 compatible) and PC. That way, it saves much effort, gets rid of errors caused by those Apple applications, and ensures seamless compatibility with Microsoft Store iTunes (UWP). The new release is now available to download at:

Until now, all the other similar iOS file transfer programs in the market still require users to install Apple iTunes and related software components, in order to successfully recognize connected iOS device and synchronize content with iPhone iPad iPod. If a user hasn’t installed those applications on the computer and hasn’t bundle software package with those components, he/she needs to download them first. To make it simple, the developer team of WinX MediaTrans pulls out of necessary things from those Apple software, thus directly calling them to realize mobile device recognition and data sync. In this way, it can help users avoid many troubles frequently caused by iTunes or components.

“I tried to install iTunes and it came up with the error message that there was a problem with windows installer and it may not be installed properly…” — quoted from Microsoft Community

For many Windows users, iTunes is somewhat complex and unfriendly in operation. “So it will benefit users a lot if our WinX MediaTrans can be completely independent of iTunes and also its components in terms of file transfer”, said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. “After two-year development, we made it. WinX MediaTrans is now the real iTunes alternative.”

Highlights of WinX MediaTrans Features:

• Fast transfer files from iPhone/iPad/iPod to PC and vice versa without Apple ID: Sync photos, music, videos, e-books, audio books, and more without risk in erasing other files.

• Convert iTunes purchased movies, music and audio books to popular devices compatible MP4 and MP3.

• Encrypt photo and video files with custom password for privacy protection.

• Create music playlists and make favorite songs as iPhone ringtone.

• Convert incompatible videos and rotate vertical videos automatically when transferring videos from PC to iPhone.

• Convert iDevice unsupported music format to MP3 or AAC voluntarily when executing PC to iPhone transfer.

• Mount iPhone as a flash drive to store any file type, for instance, DOC, PDF and Excel.

Pricing and Availability

WinX MediaTrans runs on 32 bit and 64 bit Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and Vista. This iTunes alternative currently supports iPhone iPad and iPod, ranging from iOS 7 to iOS 12 powered devices. It now costs only $19.95 for 1-PC 1-year license and $29.95 for 2-PC lifetime license on WinX MediaTrans 50% Discount Coupon page, from $39.95 and $59.95 previously.

Note: To unchain iTunes purchases, iTunes and its components are however required.

