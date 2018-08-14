Balsa Wood Industry 2018 Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

GLOBAL BALSA WOOD MARKET WAS VALUED AT USD 146.53 MILLION IN 2016 AND IS EXPECTED TO GROW AT 5.89% CAGR TO REACH USD 217.26 MILLION BY THE END OF 2023

The balsa wood market is gaining traction across the globe, owing to the low density of wood, making balsa the lightest commercial timber available in the market. By type, ‘Grain B’ segment has accounted for a larger market share due to its combine property of ‘Grain A’ and ‘Grain C’ type of wood. ‘Grain C’ type on balsa market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.88%, during the forecast period as it is regarded as the most aesthetically pleasing.

Major Players in the global balsa wood market includes: 3A Composites (Switzerland) , Gurit (Spain), DIAB International AB (Sweden), The PNG Balsa Company Ltd (Papua New Guinea), The Gill Corporation (U.S.), CoreLite Inc (U.S.) and SINOKIKO BALSA TRADING CO., LTD (China) among others.

Key Findings:

The global balsa wood market is projected to reach USD 217.26 million by 2023 with 5.98% CAGR growth rate during the review period of 2017-2023. The ‘Grain B’ balsa wood by type has acquired nearly 41% share of the market and is growing at highest CAGR among other grain types of balsa wood. Grain ‘C’ is also a major segment, which is swiftly acquiring significant share of the market by growing at CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period

Aerospace & defense segment as an application has acquired as the largest share of the market. The segment is growing at highest CAGR among other application of balsa wood, to reach USD 77.76 million. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global balsa wood market, which is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.97% to reach USD 71.25 by the end of review period. China acquired the largest market share and slated to grow at CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period

Segment Analysis:

The global balsa wood market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into ‘Grain A’, ‘Grain B’, and ‘Grain C’ balsa wood. Based on the application, the global balsa wood market is divided into aerospace & defense, renewable energy, marine, rail & road, industrial & construction among others.

Considering the increasing security concerns of the countries, the military & aerospace funding across the globe is also increasing and’ as a result, this segment is estimated to account for the largest market share which is slated to reach USD 77.76 million till 2023. Balsa wood laminates provide effective ballistic protection in military & defense operations at a much lower weight than metallic armor materials. Additionally, balsa wood composite armor is used in the production of military vehicles, land-based shelters, ships and aircraft are some of the factors that drive the market for balsa wood in military & aerospace segment.

Geographic Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Poland

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

