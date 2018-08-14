Dehumidifier Market Size to reach $4.1 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Dehumidifier Market, published by KBV research, The Global Dehumidifier Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Industrial segment held the largest share in the dominated the in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period. The Residential market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during (2018 – 2024).

The Chemical absorbent dehumidifiers was the major revenue generating segment in the Global Dehumidifier Market by Type in 2017. The Refrigerant dehumidifiers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Dehumidifier Market by Region in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during (2018 – 2024)

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/dehumidifier-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of De’Longhi Appliances S.r.I, AB Electrolux (Frigidaire), General Filters, Inc., Haier Group Corporation, Heat Controller, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Sunpentown International Inc., Therma-Stor LLC, and Whirlpool Corporation.

Global Dehumidifier Market Size and Segmentation

By Type

Heat pumps

Refrigerant dehumidifiers

Chemical absorbent dehumidifiers

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Food and Beverage Industry

Cold Storage

Construction Industry

Others

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online Store

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.I

AB Electrolux (Frigidaire)

General Filters, Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

Heat Controller, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.,

Sunpentown International Inc

Therma-Stor LLC

Whirlpool Corporation

