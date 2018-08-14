Global Power Generation Rental Market is expected to reach US$7,087.40 mn by the end of 2025

In a new study, Transparency Market Research (TMR) discusses in detail the various factors influencing the global power generation rental market. It covers the leading market players and highlights competitive trends prevailing over the years. As per TMR, the presence of several regional and local players has rendered the market highly fragmented. The global power generation rental market also exhibits the presence of a few global players. Aggreko PLC, APR Energy, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Atlas Copco AB., and United Rentals, Inc. are among some of the most prominent companies operating in the global power generation rental market.

TMR pegged the global power generation rental market at US$4,131.28 mn in 2016. Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.27% between 2017 and 2025, the market is expected to reach US$7,087.40 mn by the end of 2025. Regionally, the Middle East and Africa held dominance in the global market. Besides this, the market is expected witness lucrative prospects in Asia Pacific. The rising demand from emerging nations in Africa is aiding the market’s expansion in the Middle East and Africa. According to TMR, the Middle East and Africa held nearly 30.51% of the global market in 2017.

Rising Demand for Electricity, Coupled with Increasing Power Outages, Fuels Demand

The rising demand for electricity, coupled with power outages, which is a common problem witnessed in underdeveloped and developing nations will boost the global power generation rental market. The existing gap between the power demand and power supply creates lucrative prospects for the power generation rental market. The void between the demand for power and the rate at which investment is received in novel power generation capacities or replacement of the existing infrastructure has resulted in frequent power outages especially in underdeveloped countries. Such capital constraints often delay the installation of new capacities, which in turn fuels the demand for power generation rentals. Also aging infrastructure has accelerated the pace of gains for the power generation rental market.

It is important to note that it is likely for consumers in developing or underdeveloped to opt for renting generators than purchasing them as the former often proves a cheaper source of power. Against this backdrop, the global power generation rental market witnesses high demand especially in emerging economies. Furthermore, the rising awareness about the advantages of outsourcing has made customers more bias toward renting power generation as this would allow them to focus on their core competencies instead of worrying over managing finances for purchasing the machine.

