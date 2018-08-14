“Invictus 2018” – Corporate Sports Tournament held at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Novotel Hyderabad Airport in association with Mustang Sports, Nutree Health Care, Dabur Real Juices, Apollo Hospitals, Regal Sports organised “Invictus 2018” an elating Corporate Sports Tournament for the first time in Hyderabad. The Corporate sports tournament was an initiative by Novotel Hyderabad Airport where sports enthusiasts from more than 10 IT companies (Microsoft, TCS, Synchrony, Optum, HSBC, Tech M, ADP, Shore Infotech, Infosys, Technip FMC, Novartis) participated in two day tournament. The ambition of “Invictus 2018” was to promote a healthy lifestyle in a working environment through active sports engagement.

Ditching their usual lazy weekends, corporate employees from different companies came together to participate in the first Novotel Hyderabad Airport Corporate Sports Tournament. The Tournament got a fantastic response from the participants and IT professionals. Participants took part in various sports activities like Football, Basketball and Volleyball organized at the two- day event. Around 40% of the participants were the senior management of IT companies. The Man of the tournament from each game will be gratified with Stay Vouchers, Goodies, Exciting Prizes and a glittering trophy.

Novotel Hyderabad Airport accommodates a huge sports arena with a tennis court, basketball court, a sandpit volleyball court and a splendid outdoor swimming pool accompanied with a 24-hour Fitness Centre and a Spa.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Ravi Khubchandani, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport said “Novotel Hyderabad Airport is proud to present the Corporate Sports Tournament. We are constantly looking to find new and innovative ways to encourage participation in sports and to promote active, healthy lifestyles. This is an amazing initiative to communicate the message of wellness and maintain a work life balance. We are thankful for all the participants for making the event successful”

Also Mr. Rahul Sharma, Director Nutree Health Care mentioned that he was excited to associate with this first ever corporate sports tournament by a hotel and is enthralled with the sporting sprint around.