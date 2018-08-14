Nividous announces a live webinar on “The Fast Lane to Robotic Process Automation (RPA) implementation

There are many potential business process automation technologies to select from when you choose how to invest in your digital transformation of your company. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology has emerged as the ‘Starter Piece’ and is being embraced by organizations at a rapid pace due to a relatively low cost, quick return on investment (ROI), and short learning curve.

Seamless integration with legacy systems, the ability to minimize operational costs and enhance compliance, workforce productivity and improved customer experience are other lucrative benefits of RPA that inspire businesses to invest in this automation technology.

However, there are several RPA implementation challenges which can increase the overall RPA program roll-out time by 50 to 60 percent. It is also not uncommon for long-term maintenance and support costs for a growing RPA program to substantially minimize or even erase early gains delivered by the program.

Nividous Software Solutions, a leading global software development and consulting services provider has built a robust business process automation solution, Nividous RPA and a unique quick start engagement model for RPA implementation to overcome prevalent implementation challenges and to assure a speedy and successful roll-out and long-term sustainability.

The company has organized a live webinar on “The Fast Lane to Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Implementation” on August 23 at 1.00 PM EDT. Register and join this webinar to learn how to expedite the complete roll-out of your RPA program with a unique RPA Implementation methodology.

Register today: https://goo.gl/ue7PWV

The speaker, Alan Hester, president at Nividous, will talk about Nividous’ ‘Quick Start Engagement Model’ which is designed to accelerate the adoption of the RPA technology. This model allows for a swift discovery of the processes having the highest potential for process automation and delivers simplified and accelerated RPA implementation. He will also share his thoughts on how to establish a roadmap after launching your enterprise-wide RPA solution to maximize return on investment.

The webinar will also have a live question and answer session at the end.

About the speaker: Alan has worked with a wide range of enterprises and is an expert in designing technology strategies with a focus on process optimization and automation to deliver optimal business results.