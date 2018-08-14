Obstructive Lung Disease Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

Obstructive Lung Disease Market 2018 is latest market research report published by “Market Research Future”, which includes comprehensive information on Global Obstructive Lung Disease Market with historic and forecast data on Obstructive Lung Disease Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Key Company Analysis with Regional Outlook To 2023. Global Obstructive Lung Disease Market growing at CAGR of Over 8.5% from 2018 to 2023.

Obstructive Lung Disease Market Key Companies Analyzed In Report Are

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (U.S), Abbott Laboratories (U.S), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), AstraZeneca (U.K), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Vectura Group (U.K), Pfizer Inc. (U.S), Mylan (U.S.), Aerovance Inc. (U.S.), Alkermes Inc. (U.S.), Almirall SA. (U.S.), Genentech Inc. (U.S.), Sepracor, Inc. (U.S.), Skyepharma plc (U.S.).

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Obstructive lung disease is a category of respiratory disease characterized by airway obstruction. Many obstructive diseases of the lung manifest due to the narrowing of bronchi which often cause excessive contraction of smooth muscles. The major types of obstructive lung disease include asthma, bronchiectasis, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Increase in prevalence of COPD and asthma patients, rising geriatric population, increase in pipeline products, growing government and non-government initiatives for spreading awareness are the major factors driving the growth of the global obstructive lung diseases market.

As per the Global Burden of Disease study, it is estimated that chronic obstructive pulmonary disease caused 3.2 million deaths globally in 2015. Disease burden due to COPD was the highest in India, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, and Lesotho. COPD manifests itself as an occupational hazard in people working in agriculture, mining, plastics, and other industries.

Governments across each country have implemented regulations for the production, standardization, and utilization of COPD devices. These devices are divided into categories –Class-I, Class-II, Class-III, and Class-IV, depending upon the level of risk associated.

However, stringent government regulatory requirement for the approval of asthma and COPD drugs, side effects associated with the drug treatment, and patent expiry of drugs restrict the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The obstructive lung disease is segmented on the basis of disease type, product type, drug class, route of administration and end-users.

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into asthma, bronchiectasis, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others

On the basis of product type, market is segmented into inhalers, and nebulizers. Inhalers are divided into Drug Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), Soft Mist Inhalers (SMIs). Moreover, nebulizers are divided into compressor nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers, and mesh nebulizers

On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into combination drugs, leukotriene antagonists (LTA), inhaled corticosteroids (ICS), anticholinergics, short acting beta agonists (SABA), long acting beta agonists (LABA), and others. Furthermore, the combination products is divided into seretide/advair, symbicort, relvar/breo ellipta, flutiform, dulera, and others. Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA) is divided into singulair and others. Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS) is divided into qvar, pulmicort, aerospan, flovent, and others. Anticholinergics is divided into Spiriva and Others. Short Acting Beta Agonists (SABA) is divided into proair, ventolin, and others.

On the basis of route of administration, market is segmented into oral, inhaler, intravenous, subcutaneous, and others

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic centers, academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The global obstructive lung disease market consists of countries namely America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas is projected to hold the largest share of the global obstructive lung disease market due to presence of superior research and development base, strong regional economics, and greater emphasis on disease prevention and wellness by governments.

The European obstructive lung disease market is expected to witness rapid growth owing to the high investment in various private and government funded research and development programs in the region and increased spending on pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry development.

Countries such as China, Japan, and India in Asia Pacific are also poised to be promising markets for obstructive lung disease in the near future. The healthcare expenditure in Asia increased due to an extension of state healthcare programs and the increasing affluence of the population. India is anticipated to witness an expansion in spending due to a government resolution to enhance healthcare services. Moreover, China and South Korea are thriving to develop their biotechnology sector for diagnosis purpose. China’s efforts to develop its biotech sector has shown good results in sectors such as vaccines and biological products and the same can be expected in the obstructive lung disease industry. However, low research and development (R&D) yields, high infrastructure cost, stringent regulatory framework are some of the restraints of the obstructive lung disease market.

The Middle East region is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the factors such as the extensive development of healthcare infrastructure and growing emphasis on research and development in the healthcare sector.

