The Big Data Consulting Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018-2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled“Big Data Consulting Market: By application (Data strategy consulting, Data Assessment, Analytics, Design and Architectural consultation, Implementation, Capacity planning, Performance and Opportunity Analysis, Customer Insights); & By Geography – Forecast (2018–2023),”the market is driven by consumer data, superior information security, and enhanced business efficiencies.

North America dominates with major share and growth in the Big Data Consulting Market

North America held the foremost market revenue share for big data consulting market since 2017, and is predicted to rule during forecast period 2018-2023. The high adoption of analytics consulting across countries such as the U.S., Mexico and Canada has helped the market to grow exponentially. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing amount of data generation as well as high interest across the region.

Selected Verticals and Application Analysis Done in the Full Report

The verticals adopting the big data are divided as banking, financial services and insurance, transportation, government and defence, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecommunication, academic research and other verticals. Among all, automotive is the leading segment with respect to growing adoption of high tech vehicles. Further the market is segmented into application segment includes Data Analytics, Data Management, Customer Insights, Performance and Opportunity Analysis, Design and Architectural consultation. The data analytics held the largest market revenue share in 2017, and expected to lead in coming years.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

The expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) has added numerous new sources of Big Data into the Data Management background and is one of the major trend in the 2018 and beyond.

Use of Business Intelligence (BI) from the cloud will increase, and the on-going advancement in improved data visualization models and self-service software will be seen in analytics.

AI and Machine Learning technology are moving at a faster pace and helping businesses transform, through cases like real-time ads, pattern recognition, malfunction detection, etc. Working on traditional algorithm of machine learning will become faster and more accurate helping enterprises to make more appropriate decisions. This major change will help the market to continue its growth in the coming decade

Key players of the Big Data Consulting Market

Some of the key players in market include, Accenture, Amazon Web Service, Dell, HP, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Teradata Corporation and others.

Amazon Web Services is positioning in marketplace of big data consulting in helping enterprises to leverage more business value. Hadoop, DynamoDB and Elastic MapReduce are in major platforms used and AWS is making it easier for companies to manage, store and analyze their data. Dell has its services in the areas of Analytics Insights Module, Data Consulting services for financial services, HPC Big Data Analytics a potent research tool and ESB Lab Review is an analytic insights module. These are the recent developments of services in the year of 2017-2018. Teradata Corporation has analytics data platforms, the company is focused on Hadoop and big data solutions. The finding say that existing players, new entrants and future investors will expand the market to grow in specialized software.

The Big Data Consulting Market report is segmented as below:

Big Data Consulting Market By application

Data strategy consulting

Data Assessment

Analytics

Design and Architectural consultation

Implementation

Capacity planning

Performance and Opportunity Analysis

Customer Insights

Big Data Consulting Market By Industry

Banking

Financial Services And Insurance

Transportation

Government And Defense

Healthcare And Life Sciences

IT And Telecommunication

Academic Research

Big Data Consulting Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

Big Data Consulting Market Entropy

