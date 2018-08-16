Industrial Protective Footwear Market Report 2018 – JAL Group France SAS, V.F Corporation, Honeywell International Inc

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market is estimated to reach $6,940 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2024. Industrial protective footwear is used to protect the foot from any kind of damage or physical hazards caused by direct contact with heat or electricity, falling on sharp objects, exposure to corrosive chemicals, and others. The type of protective footwear worn depends on the job tasks. Several administrations have set guidelines that has to be followed at workplace for the safety of employers in the industry, construction, government and services fields. For instance, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have imposed various guidelines for occupational food protection, on the basis of requirements established by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). These guidelines safeguard the workers by providing with the right protection and safety based on the working environment and needs.

The factors propelling the growth of the global industrial protective footwear includes growth in oil and gas industry, pharmaceuticals industry, chemical industries, need for green products, stringent rules and regulations, and increasing adoption among several industrial sectors owing to the concern towards safety of employees. Though, growing adoption of automation, and availability of low quality products could pose several challenges for the market. Additionally, increasing brownfield projects and development of advanced innovations could create growth opportunities in years to come.

Product type, application, and geography are the key bifurcations considered in the global industrial protective footwear. Product type is categorized as rubber footwear, leather footwear, plastic footwear, and waterproof footwear. Application is further sub-segmented as chemicals, food, construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals, and transportation.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players in this market include JAL Group France SAS, V.F Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Hewats Edinburgh, Rahman Group, Uvex Group, Rock Fall Ltd, Dunlop Boots, Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd., and COFRA Holding AG, among others.

Scope of Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market:

Product Type Segments

Rubber Footwear

Leather Footwear

Plastic Footwear

Waterproof Footwear

Application Segments

Chemicals

Food

Construction

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Mining

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa