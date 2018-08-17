Cakes and Pastries Market Status, Manufacturers and Forecast To 2025

Cakes and Pastries Market report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa). The bakery industry has expanded from simple baked goods to a multitude of products across various categories, including healthy, organic offerings. The increasing innovation in product offerings is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. For example, in 2015, Bimbo Bakeries launched a Minions-themed cake range in Iberia produced under license from Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment. Also, a new type of cake-based snack called cake pops is gaining in popularity and is available in grocery stores and coffee shops. These are bite-sized cakes styled as lollipops and come in a range of designs. With more people interested in experimenting with food, the cakes and pastries market has seen many innovations, particularly in flavors and toppings.

Thus, the growing popularity of customizable cakes and pastries to drive this market’s growth during the forecast period. In 2015, Europe dominated the market with a market share of close to 68% in terms of revenue. Factors like the presence of many established artisanal baked goods makers in Europe will propel the market for cakes and pastries during the forecast period. The global Cakes and Pastries market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

• Finsbury

• Flowers Foods

• Grupo Bimbo

• Hostess Brands

• McKee Foods

• Yamazaki Baking

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Artisanal

• In-Store Bakeries

By Application, the market can be split into

• Online Retail

• Offline Retail

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

