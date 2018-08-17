Enjoy The Summers With Great Discounts With Season Salon And Day Spa

Season Salon and Day Spa is here with special summers offers for their clients. Three offers are available. Make choice from 10% OFF $100 IN SERVICES, 20% OFF $200 IN SERVICES and 30% OFF $300 IN SERVICES.

Seasons Salon and Day Spa is simply an ideal place of complete recreation and client catering. Look ahead with great pampering as well as high level of comfort. Soothing smells, Warm lighting, and soothing music create a business that clients actually love.

All of the services are delivered by skillfully trained artists who offer a magical experience of expertise, which are distinctive and client oriented. Seasons have a friendly, warm, and caring staff that will make an experience to keep in mind – one that will be appeal repeating. Seasons offers expert services to present clients as well as referrals, walk-ins and new clients. Look for the best Hair repair treatment.

Season is owned by AUTUMN SPENCER who is cosmetologist. Lots of ladies are simply “natural beauties.” Or are they? Their face appears quite pretty, and perfect, getting out of a pool or wash as it did getting in it. This is frequently due to one of the finest kept star splendor secrets: permanent makeup. Seasons Salon and Day Spa offers permanent makeup artists, merges the makeup artist skills with her years of body art practice to offer her clients natural looking as well as the permanent makeup.

They use just organic permanent makeup, which fades clearly over three years, and can be completed again with a new color and better shape. You can save time, and money on makeup, this summer by investing in permanent makeup eyebrows, lips, eyeliner or a beauty mark.

If you are interested in the services, you can make call on (801) 223-9356 or write an email.

Contact Us

Address: 934 State St. Orem, UT

Phone: (801) 223-9356

Email: seasons_salon@yahoo.com

Website: www.seasonsalonanddayspa.com