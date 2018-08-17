Fiberboard Ceiling Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2018 to 2027

Lack of Molding Property: Opportunities Abound for Fiberboard Ceiling Manufacturers

Improved lifestyle has led people to adopt enhanced infrastructure for both commercial and residential sector. Ceilings are central to the interior design and an avenue through which particular space can be crafted to improve its look. Thereby, to bring aesthetic appearance, people are opting for dropped ceiling for their buildings, in which fiberboard tiles are widely utilized. This trend is likely to boost sales of fiberboard ceilings. In addition, dropped ceilings act as heat insulation for air controllers as well as are used to install lights and to conceal electrical and other networking cables.

Owing to low price, easy availability, wide range of patterns, size, and shapes demand for fiberboard ceilings is high. To install fire sprinkler heads, HVAC diffusers and lighting system fiberboard tiles are crucial. These factors are influencing growth of the global fiberboard ceiling market.

Designers and architectures have been searching for a solution to make the ceiling plan more monolithic and less constrained by fiberboard ceiling panels. To accommodate this need acoustical ceilings plays an important role however, fiberboard ceiling panels cannot be molded to any shape. This has resulted into shifting the focus from fiber board ceiling to acoustical ceilings.

Sustainability and Environmental Conservation: Key Focus Area for Market Participants

Environmental conservation issues as well as adaption of green trend is likely to influence adoption of fiberboard ceiling tiles as these are manufactured by breaking hardwood and softwood. Additionally, medium density fiberboards are weak compared to real wood. Therefore, there are increased chances for breaking, cracking or splitting under large stress. Due to these factors people are opting for metal ceilings instead of fiberboard ceilings.

Metal ceilings have been largely utilized in Australian commercial developments, especially in projects with passive chilled beam cooling system. Architecture firms such as Architectus and Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp utilized metal ceilings to facilitate passive chilled beam system. Metal panels are stronger and less prone to breaks and cracks. Metal ceilings are cost effective and flexible of design. Different look can be created by designing the underlying support in curving structures or by making various heights. Due to these factors metal ceilings are way better than fiberboard ceilings.

Owing to very low cost particle boards had gained traction in the fiberboard ceiling market. In addition these are pre-laminated and light-weight fiberboards, thereby are easy to install however, particle boards are very weak compared to all other ceiling types. Apart from being low on strength, these are prone to get damaged due to humidity and moisture. These boards cannot support heavy weight, thereby sprinkler diffuser, HVAC units are hard to install in these type of fiberboards. All these limitations has led people to adopt other type of ceiling material that are durable and strong, causing decrease in demand for fiberboard ceiling tiles.

Due to disadvantages of fiberboard ceilings, demand has been declined significantly. Some companies are on the way to shut down their production facilities. A ceiling manufacturer in Pennsylvania has recently made an announcement of shutting down of its St. Helens plant. This is likely to cause 14 mechanical technicians, 20 board mill technicians and 30 fabrication technicians to lose their jobs.

Overall, the research study on fiberboard ceiling market offers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are likely to shape this landscape for the period 2018-2027. Readers can expect holistic analysis and insights on the strategies adopted by key players in this market. The insights offered in the report can help stakeholders in gaining a holistic perspective on the future of voice evacuation systems market.

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

