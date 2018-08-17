Microencapsulation | Worldwide Top Key Vendors-BASF SE, 3M Company, Aveka, Balchem Corp.

The report on global Microencapsulation market estimates and forecasted microencapsulation market in terms of revenue generated by the concept of microencapsulation technology. The global market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.48% from 2019 to 2024. North America is the largest market of microencapsulation globally and accounted for more than 34% of market share in 2016.

Global microencapsulation market is segmented by applications such as Pharmaceuticals, Household Products, Agrochemicals and Food & Feed Additives and Others (include PCM, Lubricants and other Specialty & Commodity chemicals, etc). Further the market is studied for its shell material such as polymers, gums & resins, lipids, carbohydrates and proteins. The market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. Latin America and Asia Pacific are the fastest growing region for microencapsulation markets.

Increasing requirement of enhanced product functionality, emergence of new technologies and high requirement of microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical industry gives huge potential for microencapsulation market all over the world. There is increasing usage of microencapsulation technology in household products and utilities where fortified food products are being demanded on high scale. The usage of microencapsulation in agrochemicals is increasing as well. Due to many advantages of microencapsulation in various different fields, the demand of such technologies is increasing tremendously in countries such as the U.S., China, India, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and such other countries.

The market size is estimated and forecasted from 2018 to 2024 by utilizing the fundamental inputs gathered from comprehensive data extraction of both free and paid sources which are further validated by primary interviews and various macro-economic factors which affects the market. Market data extraction was not limited to microencapsulation market but also extracted for all related markets which affects or influences the microencapsulation market to see relative growth.

The key companies that dominate the global microencapsulation market:

3M Company, Aveka, BASF, Balchem Corp, Capsulae, Celessence, Dow Corning Corp, Evonik Industries AG, Firmenich Inc, Frieslandcampina Kievit, IFP Inc, Ingeniatrcs, Lipo Technologies, Lycored Group, Microtek Laboratories, Reed Pacific, Ronald T Dodge Co, Sensient Technologies Corp & Symrise AG.

