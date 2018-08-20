Are you prefer to buy an expensive engagement ring or inexpensive? here have some tips

The engagement marks an important event in a person’s life and it must be cherished forever. Even after the party is over and the moment is passed, the one thing that remains forever reminding us of the lovely time is the ring. Therefore you must be really careful to buy the right ring for your partner to make it a token of your love.

This of course does not imply that you need to buy a very costly ring to make it really special. Many people believe that the costlier the ring, the better it is. However, you must know that it is not true. You cannot guarantee a great relationship with the value of the ring. There are several factors that you must consider before buying the perfect one for your partner.

Having considered all the above decide on a price limit. If this is to be a surprise proposal then look only at rings in your price bracket. On the other hand if your partner to be has already accepted your proposal then you should discuss the price bracket and design of the engagement ring preferred.

Another option to consider is purchasing an inexpensive engagement ring price with the promise to buy a more expensive ring when your finances permit. Many couples celebrate their marriages at a later date with an eternity ring which often is more expensive than the engagement ring.

Another factor that affects the price of an engagement ring is the stone. More affordable options are precious stones like emeralds, opals, rubies, or sapphires. The most traditional stone though is the diamond. It is a favorite as it is the strongest of all the precious stones and is associated with eternal love. The price of diamonds depends on the stone’s cut, clarity, color and carat – the 4 C’s. Cut is what makes the stone sparkle. Clarity is the absence or presence of any impurities in the stone. Color is for how white the stone is and carat is the stone’s weight. To put things in perspective, the more brilliant the stone is, the whiter it is, the purer it is and the heavier it is, the more expensive will be its price.

