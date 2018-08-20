Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Research, Key Players Review, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

Market Overview:

The global direct-fed microbial market has witnessed continued growth during the last few years. Direct-fed microbial (DFM) is containing various microorganism and the product is specifically used for the animal growth. The microorganisms are yeast, bacteria and other microorganisms. Direct-fed microbial comes in various forms such as dry & liquid. Direct-fed microbial is used as a feed for various livestock which include poultry, swine, pork, cattle and other livestock. The growth Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Global Research Report by Type (Bacteria, Yeast and others), Form (Dry, Liquid and others), Livestock (Cattle, Poultry, Swine/ Pork and others) and Region – Forecast till 2023

of the direct-fed microbes is expected to be driven by various factors. Increasing awareness of animal health is the significant factors for the rising growth of global direct-fed microbial market during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Direct–fed microbial improves feed digestibility which in turn escalates the sales of direct-fed microbials both in the developed and developing economies. Rising demand for milk and meat production is positively impacting the growth of global direct-fed microbial market. Also, direct-fed microbial acts as a substitute of antibiotics which is expected to fuel the demand of the market. Also, increasing animal diseases resulted to enhance the sales of direct-fed microbial products during the forecast period. Developing economies of Asia Pacific & Latin America region offer a lucrative opportunity in the global direct-fed microbial market owing to the rising consumption of milk and meat products.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5049

Latest Industry Updates:

Apr 2017 Evonik announced the launch of the new probiotic called “Gutcare PY1” in the Asia Pacific market. The product is claimed to provide sustainable nutrition in animals

Jun 2016 In order to support poultry health, Bayer launched its new probiotic feed additive for poultry in Vietnam. The product is named “Baymix Grobig BS” and is identified to prevent gut infections in poultry

Jan 2017 Adisseo and Novozymes announced the launch of their first probiotic for poultry. The product is named “Alterion” and is identified to be a natural alternative to antibiotic growth promoters

Major Key Players Analysis:

Key players are focusing to enhance its brand name by placing numerous promotional activities. Also, the manufacturers have participated in several social media promotions, events. The manufacturers are demonstrating their new product to attract the new customers. By this strategy the product will get popularity among the consumers which will support to upsurge the overall profitability of the company. Moreover, the key companies are highlighting in the research & development process to introduce new product also to encompass the product line. Key players are announcing new calf milk replacers to surge the volume sales.

The key players profiled in the Direct-Fed Microbials Market Report are Novus International, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Kemin Industries (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), and Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands) among many others.

Market Segments:

Global direct-fed microbials market has been divided into type, livestock, form, and region

On the Basis of type: Bacteria, yeast, and others

On the Basis of livestock: Cattle, poultry, swine/ pork and others

On the Basis of form: Dry, liquid and others

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/direct-fed-microbial-market-5049

Regional Analysis:

Direct-Fed Microbials Market is segmented by regionally which comprises of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all the region, North America region is expected to hold the significant market proportion in the year of 2017 and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. North America direct-fed microbial market is expected to be driven by various factors. Increase in demand for animal protein products have resulted in the upsurge of direct-fed microbial during the forecast period of 2017-2023. New product development is one of the important drivers which is expected to fuel the sales of direct- fed microbial soon. Among the North American country, the U.S. is estimated to hold 80% of the market share of the overall North America direct- fed microbial market. Europe is also estimated to account for substantial market share of direct- fed microbial market. Among the European countries, Germany & France are collectively accounting for 55% market proportion in the overall Europe direct-fed microbial market. However, Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a higher pace as compare to the other regions during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Australia & China are the major countries in the Asia Pacific countries due to the high consumption of direct-fed microbial.