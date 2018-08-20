Electric Toothbrush Market Size to reach $3.9 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Electric Toothbrush Market, published by KBV research, The Global Electric Toothbrush Market size is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Soft Bristle market held the largest share in the Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Bristle in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Nanometer Bristle market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2018 – 2024).
The Europe market dominated the Global Sonic/Side-by-side Head Movement Electric Toothbrush Market by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2018 – 2024).
The Adults electric toothbrush market is expected to be the most lucrative End user segment throughout the forecast period. The Children market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/electric-toothbrush-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble Co., Panasonic, Omron Healthcare, Colgate-Palmolive, Water Pik, FOREO, Emmi Ultrasonic GmbH, Quip, and Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.
Global Electric Toothbrush Market Size and Segmentation
By Bristle
Soft
Nanometer
By Head Movement
Rotation/Oscillation
Sonic/Side-by-side
By End User
Children
Adults
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Procter & Gamble Co.
Panasonic
Omron Healthcare
Colgate-Palmolive
Water Pik
FOREO
Emmi Ultrasonic GmbH
Quip
Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.
