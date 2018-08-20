Aarkstore Enterprise announced latest Market Research Report Titled “Global Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023”

Global dehydrated fruits & vegetables market is anticipated to be driven by various factors. Increasing massive growth of sports drinks and supplements, the growth of dehydrated fruits & vegetables is increasing at a high pace. Additionally, the sports nutrition is undergoing a transitions of new product development, which, in turn, accelerates the growth of the dehydrated fruits & vegetables. Also, the demand of non- carbonated beverages is increasing gradually because health conscious consumers prefer purchasing natural flavored beverages derived from fresh fruits and vegetables as they are rich in anti-oxidants which is expected to further propel the growth of dehydrated fruits & vegetables market in the near future. Increasing disposable income of the consumers coupled with the growing urban middle class population is anticipated to fuel the sales of ready to eat food products which is considered to be one of the major factors for the rising growth of dehydrated fruits & vegetables in the developing economies.

Regional Analysis:

Global dehydrated fruits & vegetables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023. The region is estimated to reach to USD 12.32 billion with registering a CAGR of 7.69%. Among the North American country, the U.S. is accounting for significant market proportion of 78.7% in the year of 2018 and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Europe also expected to hold a market share of 28.00% in the year of 2018 and the region is projected to witness a moderate growth rate of 7.88% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Segments:

Dehydrated fruits & vegetables market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of fruits and vegetables. Fruits segment has further categorized into apples, apricots, bananas, cherries, pineapple and others. Vegetables is further segmented into tomato, onions, mushrooms, garlic and others.

On the basis of form, the dehydrated fruits & vegetables has segmented into powder, granules and others

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global dehydrated fruits & vegetables market primarily are DMH Ingredients (U.S.), FutureCeuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Kanegrade Limited (U.K), Saipro Biotech Private Limited (India), NutraDry (Australia), Paradise Fruits Solutions Gmbh & Co. (Germany), Activz LLC (U.S.), Baobab Foods, LLC (U.S.), Milne MicroDried (U.S), Herbafood Ingredients GmbH (Germany)

Target Audience:

Food & beverages manufacturers

Dehydrated fruits & vegetables manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users (food & beverages industry)

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings:

Among the type, fruits segment is expected to account for the major market proportion during the forecast period of 2018-2023. On the other hand, vegetables segment is projected to expand at a substantial growth rate of 8.39% during the forecast period.

Among the form, powder segment is expected to witness growth rate of 8.13% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Granules is projected to expand substantial growth rate of 7.89% during the forecast period.

Regional and Country Analysis of dehydrated fruits & vegetables Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023 Market:

As per the MRFR analysis, the global dehydrated fruits & vegetables market is estimated to reach USD 38.06 billion during forecast period 2018 to 2023 with registering A CAGR of 7.95%

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

Rest of the world

o GCC Countries

o South Africa

o Others country

