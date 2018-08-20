Global floriculture market was valued at US$ 67.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0%

The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global floriculture market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global floriculture market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global floriculture market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region.

Floriculture is also known as flower farming, as it deals with cultivating of ornamental and flowering plants. Floriculture products are used as gifts in conference and activities, and also as personal use. Types of floriculture includes bedding plants, potted plants, and cut flowers.

Manufacturers in developing economies cultivates high quality flowers and exports them to the developed economies such as Europe, US, and Japan. Exports for floriculture products have increased significantly owing to favorable climactic conditions, rich biodiversity, low labor costs, favorable government support which is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Manufacturers are producing new varieties of flower owing to the several benefits offered by new flower variety which includes high productivity, tolerant to fungal infection and to withstand the changing climatic conditions. Furthermore, the fragrant and long-lasting blooms have in turn fetched the customers to buy the new variety of flowers which in turn is expected to drive the floriculture market over the forecast period.

However, floriculture products especially cut flowers are transported by air since flowers are highly perishable by nature, an appropriate temperature control measures are required during the transit. Floriculture products requires cold stores and pre-cooling facilities. In addition, high freight rates add up to the logistic cost of product thus hampering the growth of the market. Stringent regulations regarding import of floriculture products in some of the regions is other factor expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Business expansion through improving the product quality and collaborating with other industry is expected to create high potential revenue opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the target market.