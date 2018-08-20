Office Managed Print Services from Argon

Argon Print provide Print as a Service, a new alternative to other print management solutions. Argon Print’s offering is a Pay as you Go service, similar to that of a mobile phone contract. For an initial set up and installation fee, they will deliver and install a brand new print device. This is then followed by a single monthly fee which covers the device, all parts and toner, and all support and maintenance.

For summer 2018 there is a promotion offering no initial fee on selected models. This means Argon Print can offer the office managed print services of a high speed colour Multi-function Printer including 1300 printed pages for just £59.00 per month.

There is a broad selection of devices available, meaning there is something suitable for almost all small to medium businesses and workgroups. Prices start from a high speed mono business printer at £28 a month, including 1600 printed pages, and range to a variety of mono and colour printers and multifunction devices. Argon are partnered with Lexmark, meaning all devices are brand new and covered by a four year warranty. Lexmark devices are economical, efficient, and feature-rich. At the end of the contract, just like a mobile phone, the printer is the property of the subscriber.