Self Portrait Asymmetric Ruffle Top

August 20, 2018 Lifestyle 0

Selfoutlets -Self portrait sale, shop for self portrait asymmetric ruffle top here. This top is designed with a flattering asymmetric ruffle detail and continues into an exaggerated peplum hem. The top is lined and fastens at the back.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*