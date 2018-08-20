Step towards new Directions in upcoming Pediatric Research

Necessary Key issues addressed and focussed:

• Brief Approaches to Developmental-Behavioral Promotion in Primary Care: Updates on Methods and Technology.

• Fathers and Paediatricians: Enhancing Men’s Roles in the Care and Development of Their Children

• Helping Families Raise Children With Special Health Care Needs at Home

• Psychosocial Health Issues in Pediatric Practices: Parents’ Knowledge and Concerns

• Parental Perceptions of Well-Child Care

• Improving Neonatal care with upcoming Technology