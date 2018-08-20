Wine Market Research, Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Top Key Players Update and Forecast 2018 to 2022

Market Overview:

Wine needs no introduction, being around since 7000 BC suiting palates of consumers. Its market is ever increasing in thick & thins of economies. Although on the surface level, Wine doesn’t seem to be undergone much of a transformation; there have been a lot of changes in its process like fermentation and filtration. Among them, Filtration expertise are considered to be critically important to achieve clarity and stability of fine Wine. And to attain the Filtration expertise, a number of technical advancements have been transpired in the field of Wines. Some of the notable innovations include – filter design innovation – Advanced Pleat Technology (APT), Rigid Extrusion Bonded Technology that controls the process parameters like temperature and pressure, and characteristics of the polypropylene resin. And Membrane Filter Technology offering unmatched protection of final membrane filters, as well as exceptionally long service life.

Developing economy and increasing disposable income have a major impact on the wine market. Increased demand for premium alcohol is also driving the market for wine. Availability of various product types in wine supports the growth of wine market. Furthermore, high focus on research and development has led to innovations in wine varieties by experimenting with unique flavors, which has also fueled up the wine share in the global wine market. Innovation in fermentation process and inclusion of various ingredients for wine production has resulted in launch of various wine products. This has encouraged higher sales of wine globally.

Over the last couple of decades, fuelled by the increasing disposable income and improving living standards attributed to the rising GDP, Wine consumption has dramatically increased. Changing lifestyles, increasing purchasing power which leads to change in preferences are some of the factors propelling the market growth. Furthermore the increased demand for locally produced wines has gone up due to the change in such preferences driving growth of the global Wine market. Also, there is a change in the traditional form of packaging of wines, manufacturers are investing substantially to bring about better, attractive and innovative packaging solutions that can reflect the exclusivity and luxury nature of the wine through the use of techniques such as foiling, heavy debussing, etc. Attractive packaging is also one of the key factor driving the market growth to an extent.

Latest Industry Updates:

January 30, 2018 – Serafino Wines and Vigena Wines (Mclaren Vale wineries – Australia) announced that they have lodged development applications with Onkaparinga Council to expand their businesses. Which apparently was upgrading their bottling plant to increase exports.

January 29, 2018 – Waltz Vineyards Estate & Winery (Northumberland County) announced winning ‘Wine Excellence Award’ – Sponsored by the ‘Pa. Wine Society’ for the consecutive years. The contest features some of the top premium wines from around the state, with the criteria being that they are made from vinifera grapes. Recently, wineries also have been allowed to enter hybrids Chambourcin and Traminette.

January 25, 2018 – Texas Vineyard Market (TVM –Weatherford Wine Maker US) debuted a new wine made with hemp oil. Currently for sale in several liquor stores across north Texas, the wine is attracting attention to the winery. With the negative view from the Drug Enforcement Agency on cannabis plants, TVM had to submit multiple lab tests to show the wine met DEA requirements. And finally the hemp wine received approval from the DEA in Dec. 2017 after over two years of development.

Sep 2017 Minibar Delivery, a premier on-demand alcohol delivery service, has announced its new launch Vineyard Select, a nationwide direct-to-consumer wine shipping service that connects customers across the country with independent vineyards for delivery straight to their door.

Mar 2017 HSN and Time Inc. has went under partnership to launch exclusive new food & wine product line. This partnership will help in strengthening company’s business segment and will allow the company to come up with new products in upcoming years.

Sep 2016 Treasury Wine Estates has added three-strong wine range for the US, called Blass. The brand has been created by Treasury’s Wolf Blass division in the Barossa valley region of Australia that comprises three varietals – a Chardonnay, a Cabernet Sauvignon and a red blend.

Jan 2016 Glazer’s, Inc. has merged with Southern Wine & Spirits. This merger will help in improving the company’s business segment and also malt beverage business.

Growth in awareness related to wine products information among consumers through books and social media platforms has supported wine sales to a greater extent globally. Popularity of wine is also supported by wine tourism and special programs focused on the presentation of wine areas and variety wines with the authentic and clear origin.

In the recent years, wine consumption has evolved resulting in more shifts of consumers towards higher-quality wines compared to traditional wines. Wine consumption has witnessed continuous fall in traditional wine-producing countries. This has forced many suppliers to shift to newer ingredients for wine production. Popularity of wines is more among the famous origin types and high priced quality wines which has posed a threat to consumption of domestic cheaper wines. Domestic wines production volume is comparatively higher whose demand is highly affected with shift of consumers to premium wines.

Competitive Analysis:

Market players in Wine Market are emphasizing in the merger & acquisition activities in order to upsurge the product portfolio of the company. Also, the manufacturers are also investing in the wine processing plant to increase the product portfolio.

The strategic sales plan of wine manufacturers includes use of online channels for marketing. For that, key manufacturers are entering into collaboration with the online channels in order to reach maximum customers and also to upsurge the brand value of the product. Key players in the wine market, is inclined to introduce new products in the market or to extend the product line of renowned product. Also, the company promotes their new products on social media in order to reach many customers. This promotional strategy aids to retain the existing the customers and also to acquire new customers. Also, the key manufacturers are focusing in the packaging of the wine. Today packaging is not only used to increase the shelf life of the product but also it aids to upsurge the brand value of the product.

The key players profiled in wines are Shanghai Torres Wine Trading Co. Ltd. (China), Treasury Wine Estates (Australia), Accolade Wines (U.K), Constellation Brands (U.K), E. & J. Gallo Winery (U.S.), Vina Concha y Toro (Chile), and Distell Group Limited (South Africa)

Regional Analysis:

The global wine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among the entire region, Europe is estimated to account for the major market proportion in the year of 2017. The region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2022. U.K and Germany are the major consuming countries of wine in Europe. Presence of key manufacturers in the European countries is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the rising growth of wine. Also, key manufacturers are focusing in the new product development which in turn escalates the sales of wine in Europe. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period of 2017-2022. China and India are collectively accounting for the 50% of the overall Asia Pacific market. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be driven by the increasing youth population coupled with the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

Market Segments:

The global wine market has been divided into source, type, distribution channel, and region.

On the Basis of Source: Grapes, Apple, and other Fruits

On the Basis of Type: Red, White, and others

On the Basis of Distribution Channel: Food Service and Food Retail

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW