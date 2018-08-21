Autonomous Driving: Optical Data Network Enhances Safety

KDPOF – leading supplier for gigabit transceivers over POF (Plastic Optical Fiber) – provides their optical network technology in order to enhance safety for autonomous driving. “For safety-related functions such as the data network backbone, autonomous driving requires redundant systems in order to increase safety and avoid the autonomous car locking up if one of the systems is disabled in some way,” explained Ruben Perez de Aranda, CTO and Co-founder of KDPOF. Reliability analysis shows that a technology redundancy like optical and copper cabling provides the highest reliability. Consequently, more and more OEMs are now considering Plastic Optical Fiber. KDPOF will demonstrate the seamless and EMC-compliant network integration with POF at the AESIN (Automotive Electronics Innovation) Conference on October 2, 2018 in Solihull, UK, and at the IEEE-SA Ethernet & IP @ Automotive Technology Day on October 9-10, 2018 in London, UK.

EMC Lessons Learned on Gigabit Ethernet Implementation for ADAS & AV

In his presentation “EMC Lessons Learned on Gigabit Ethernet Implementation for ADAS & AV” at the AESIN Conference on October 2, 2018 at 16:30, Ruben Perez de Aranda will describe the lessons learned in the iterative design process with the final goal of bringing into the market a mass-produced automotive Gigabit Ethernet PHY integrated in an ECU and meeting the most stringent EMC specifications. “This grows more important as in-car network speeds increase to accommodate the demands of driverless systems,” he added. “Higher speeds are achieved by wider use of the electromagnetic spectrum.” This situation makes the underlying communication system implementation less immune to radiated and conducted noise. It also forces OEMs to impose more and more stringent emissions limits on the electronic components, limits that are often already tighter than the demands imposed by international standards. POF is ideal for the new architectures since it provides natural galvanic isolation between communicating modules and a radiation-free harness.

With the first automotive Gigabit Ethernet POF (GEPOF) transceiver KD1053, KDPOF provides high connectivity with a flexible digital host interface, low latency, low jitter, and low linking time. The transceiver complies with the standard amendment IEEE Std 802.3bv™ and thus fully meets the requirements of carmakers.