Cold Insulation Market Size, Business Operation Data, Study with focus on Company Profile Analysis by Forecast to 2021

Cold Insulation Market

Cold Insulation Market Overview:

Cold Insulation is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 7.8% during the forecast period.

Cold Insulation materials are extensively used in the air conditioning applications (HVAC) to maintain cooling and humidity control in residential and non-residential properties, and public transport. Cold insulation materials possess low thermal conductivity, high levels of shear and compression strength, low density and light weight, and strong adhering properties.

Cold Insulation is increasing and expected to witness influence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2021, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2021).

Cold Insulation Market is increasing with the rapid growth; mainly due to the flourishing oil & gas industry. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future.

Cold Insulation Market Awareness:

Cold Insulation materials such as polyurethane, phenolic and polystyrene foams are costlier but they are capable to deliver high performance for long run purposes. These high value added products widely used to insulate industrial pipelines, tank stands in oil & gas, and LNG containers. Cold insulation are used in end use industries such as HVAC, oil & gas, refrigeration, and chemicals.

Cold Insulation is driven by the region Asia pacific, owing to the rise in the demand for storing and transporting petroleum end products via pipelines, road, and water. Petroleum end products such as LNG, ethylene, CO2 and other cryogenic media resulting in to increasing demand for cold insulation materials.

Cold Insulation refers to low temperature application insulation methods used in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverage, and refrigeration. It is applied over processing lines such as pipes, ducts, tanks, fittings, and valves to reduce operational costs and increase process efficiency. A huge amount of insulation material demand will be seen in future due to increasing applications for food storage, chemicals storage, LNG storage and some amount of cryogenic medical applications.

Cold Insulation Market Key Players:

Cold Insulation Market Key Players profiled and analyzed in this market research report are: BASF SE, Bayer Material Science, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, Dongsung Finetec Corporation, Fletcher Insulation Group, and Huntsman Corporation, The pioneer companies in this business are already taking efforts to increase their global presence by taking strategic decisions like expansion in different countries, entering into joint ventures, finding distributors to strengthen the supply chain network globally.

Study Objectives of Cold Insulation Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Cold Insulation Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Global Cold Insulation Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, and by application

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Cold Insulation Market

Cold Insulation Market Key Findings:

Rising energy prices, strict government laws for energy efficiency, rising environmental concerns about carbon dioxide emissions are the chief growing drivers for the insulation market

A major restraint for this market is the health hazards caused due to improper material handling

Asia-Pacific market is expected to experience the fast growth as compared to other regions within the cold insulation market

Cold Insulation Market Competitive Analysis:

Cold Insulation Market appears to be less competitive with the presence of only few major global chemicals and materials manufacturers operating in the Cold insulation Market. Presence of few key players will lead to monopoly situation and also competitive edge in innovation and technology is expected to be indelicate. As these materials are pricing at higher costs in the current markets and increasing demand for cold insulation materials in oil & gas and HVAC industries will influence the end user products from these industries. Cold insulation market demonstrates a high growth potential as the demand for these materials is increasing other key players are likely to invest in opening new production capacities to meet the global demand with better solutions.

Cold Insulation Market Segments:

The market has been majorly segmented on the basis of Type which includes segments Fiber Glass, Polyurethane foam, Polystyrene foam, Phenolic foam and others. Others category in this segment include aerogel, nitrile rubber, cellular glass, and perlite as the major contributing markets. The market for cold insulation is also categorized on the basis of Application into major end-users namely, oil & gas, chemicals, refrigeration, HVAC, and others. Other end-users of this market majorly include insulation applications for rocket fuel handling, medical applications, and biological applications.

