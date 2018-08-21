Get your batch of custom lapel pins from Pinmakers today!

Orlando, Florida — 21th of August — There are few ways which can rival clothing marketing when looking for something to put your company or service on the map. Clothing marketing is amazing because thousands of people become your own walking billboards sporting your merchandise and enticing other to google or to find relevant information. The most popular method is of course printing logo T-shirts. This is straight forward and simple. T-shirts are not that expensive and are relatively easy to produce. All you need is a blank T-shirt and some utilities to print the desired message on the shirt. One simple drawback is that it might not look as professional in the case of companies which deal with more serious things. For such reasons we recommend custom pins for blazers or other types of uniform.

Fortunately for many who own such businesses or who work in their marketing departments, companies like Pinmakers area ready to help. They are well-seasoned payers in this market and few things will take them by surprise. They are used to orders as big as 5000 or as small as 25. They will work with everyone and will treat everyone the same no matter their order size. They have 12 years of working in this sector under the belt and are more than happy to provide such services to anyone who is asking for it. Here you will be able to order custom pins with various metal plating options like: high polished Gold or even black nickel. The plating has a single price and is universal for all kinds of designs. In case you are not sure what plating or design will help convey the message your company requires, one of the highly trained & skilled Pin designers will be there to suggest you a viable solution. More than 12 years of experience have accumulated a huge number of orders and their experience will prove of great help when deciding what suits your company best.

As we have stated the pricing politics is quite volatile and the price per pin will fluctuate according to the size of your order and the model of your pin. There are various models which vary by size: starting from ¾’’ to 2”. The minimum order is 25 pieces and the pins will cost you only 7.40$ each.

Orders as big as 5000 pieces can see the prices drop up to 0.62$ for the smaller ones and to 1.2$ for the bigger pins. In case you need pins bigger than 2” the company is willing to create custom lapel pins as big as 6” but the price will grow accordingly. The best you can do is request a quote today via their site.

Pinmakers is the biggest company which specializes in producing custom lapel pins in bulk. With its headquarters in Orlando it operates all other the USA delivering orders as small as 25 and aas big as 500o per batch.

