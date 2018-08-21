Global Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2023

We have produced a new premium report Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Global Raw Cotton Processing Products. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market by application (cottonseed(textile, surgical and medical, paper, and others), cotton linters(explosive/propellants, paper), cotton lint/fiber,) by end user(cotton lint. fibre: spinners, cottonseed oilcake/meal) through main geographies in the Global Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market are Boortmalt Group, Zhou Yang Group, Magnus INT, Demis Bakery Cotton Gin Industrry, Americott, Continental Eagle group, Unicom Inc., Pacific Textile Mill, Komet, Taiba textile, SirOJB textile Ventures

The ginning (removing lint from seed) process of raw cotton results in the production of cotton fiber, linters and cottonseed. Cottonseed is further processed which results in the production of cottonseed oil, cottonseed hulls, and cotton meal/cake. After the cotton is harvested the primary processing is ginning to separate the lint from the seed. Most of the ginning is done where it is actually cultivated. Raw cotton rarely gets into international trade. The by products of cotton ginning are cottonseed and linters. Linters are used in the manufacturing of rocket propulsion or explosives as these are high in cellulose content. Cottonseed is directly crushed to yield cottonseed oil and cottonseed cake. This cake is un-decorticated cake and is used as cattle feed. Cottonseed is also hulled before it is crushed and solvent extracted, resulting in the production of high pro cotton meal and cottonseed oil. Among the by products linters exports and imports can be under govt. control as it has strategic value. Other by products are mostly domestically consumed and quantum of which coming in international trade is low. Cotton lint is highly traded internationally.

Most of the cottonseed ginners do not have integrated facility of processing of the raw cotton. The ginners separate the lint form seed and crushers as separate firm crush the seeds. Spinners spin the cotton lint to form fibre and textile.

Cotton industry is mainly located in China, Pakistan, India, US, Egypt and Brazil. Thus these countries are the prime consumers of the cotton by products. Cotton lint however gets consumed worldwide depending on the textile industry therein.

Present report covers the consumption market of all the products and by products of cotton geographically and by industry. The market is supply driven thus the consumption is restricted by the production, esp for lint. However as modern ginning are adopted in ginning the byproduct market is going to see market growth

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global raw cotton processing products market by application, end user and region. In terms of application, market is segmented into Cotton Lint/Fibre, Cotton Linters, Cottonseed. On the basis of end user the market is segmented as Cotton Lint. Fibre: Spinners, Cottonseed Oilcake/Meal (which is further includes compound feed manufactures and retail users), Cottonseed Oil (which covers edible oil marketers, industries (paint, varnishes etc.), loose retail market), cotton lint and linters: Explosive/ordinance companies and space agencies and cotton linters and lint; paper and other industries.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the largest market due to higher production of cotton as well as large consumption market. Europe market is very limited especially for cotton oil, and cotton meal cake.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Boortmalt Group, Zhou Yang Group, Magnus INT, Demis Bakery Cotton Gin Industrry, Americott, Continental Eagle group, Unicom Inc., Pacific Textile Mill, Komet, Taiba textile, SirOJB textile Ventures

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of malt both globally and regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of eubiotics acids. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the malt market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the cotton processing products market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

