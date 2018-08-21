Gluten Free Beer Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

We have produced a new premium report Gluten Free Beer Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Gluten Free Beer. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Gluten Free Beer Market by roduct type(Beer,craft beer, Lager and Ale, by Packaging), raw materials(Corn, Barley, Sorghum, Millet, rice) through main geographies in the Global Gluten Free Beer Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Gluten Free Beer Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Gluten Free Beer Market are Doehler, DSM, New Planet Beer Company, Anaheuser-Busch, Bard’s Tale Beer, Brewery Rickoli, Burning Brothers Brewing, Coors, Epic Brewing Company, Duck Foot Brewing.

Infinium Global Research predicts the global gluten free beer market to grow at a CAGR more than 40% over the period of 2017 to 2023. Gluten free beer is produced using gluten free raw materials such as millet, rice, corn and/or buckwheat. Moreover, new technologies developed by large players such as Doehler and DSM, the brewers can now manufacture gluten free beers with conventional raw material such as barley and wheat. Doehler, has patented the technology that helps manufacture of gluten free beers that taste as traditional beer and brewers are not required to make any significant changes in the classic brewing process.

There has been significant increase in the number of breweries in the U.S. over the last few years. Moreover, craft beers have experiences significant rise over the past few years. Although, the global beer market has experienced sluggish growth, gluten free beers have experienced significant growth over the past few years. One of the leading gluten free beer companies New Planet Beer Company has experienced growth over the past few years and has launched new products in the U.S.

Globally, the gluten free beer market is expected to be driven by factors such as raising health concerns among the consumers thereby increasing demand for gluten free products, new product launches and innovations by leading companies, and aggressive marketing by retailers about gluten free products. One of the primary challenges of the market is lack of awareness among the consumers about gluten free beers and the consumers are still apprehensive about the taste of gluten free beers, however with companies and retailers aggressively marketing the gluten free products, the impact of such challenge is expected to be diminishing over the forecast period.

Segments Covered

Global gluten free beer market is segmented by product type it includes Beer/craft beer, lager and Ale, by packaging, it comprises of can, bottled and others and by raw materials it includes Corn, barley, sorghum, millet and others (brans etc.). Among the Product segments, the craft beer is expected to be the largest product segment over the forecast period and in Packaging segment bottled beer is expected to dominate the global gluten free beer market over the forecast period.

Geographies Covered

The global gluten free beer market covers analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Currently, North America is the largest consumer of gluten free beers over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Doehler, DSM, New Planet Beer Company, Anaheuser-Busch, Bard’s Tale Beer, Brewery Rickoli, Burning Brothers Brewing, Coors, Epic Brewing Company, Duck Foot Brewing.

Report Highlights

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of gluten free beer. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the gluten free beer that will impact the demand during the forecast period. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of gluten free beer market. Moreover, the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of gluten free beers globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

