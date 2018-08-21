TTK Prestige’s E gas hob top is India’s first electronically controlled convertible gas stove, which allows the home cook the freedom to not keep track of cooking time. The user merely has to program the gas stove to the time required to cook the dish and automatically the stove turns off at that specific time.

This is a world class cooktop, which comes equipped with a unique dual purpose design and can be used as a gas stove and a hob.

Take away the hassle of cooking with TTK Prestige’s new E gas hob top

The E gas hob top glass has an advanced one touch auto ignition and digital display to make life easier and simpler. The body and contemporary design will make this hob top the biggest attraction of your kitchen.

TTK Prestige’s E gas hob top at INR. Price: Rs 26495 for 3 burner ( PHTG 03 E Gas) and Rs. 31445 for 4 burner ( PHTG 04 E Gas) . It is available for purchase at all Prestige smart kitchen outlets