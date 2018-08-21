Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market are Jinyu Bio-Technology, Zoetis, China Animal Husbandry, Merck Animal Health, Tianjin Ringpu, Boehringer Ingelheim, Hipra, Phibro Animal Health, Vetoquinol, and Virbac. The global veterinary/animal vaccines market was worth USD 6422.2 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 9276.6 million in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2017 and 2023.

Veterinary/Animal Vaccines are medicinal products containing immunogenic substances that can induce immunity against infectious disease among the animals. The vaccines can be prepared from the bacteria, parasites, viruses and other micro-organisms or their toxins. These may contain live attenuated or inactivated/killed micro-organism as antigens. The veterinary vaccines may be prepared from one or multiple species of microorganisms that can act as antigens. The antigens can also be produced by recombinant DNA technology. On the basis of whether they are live or inactivated vaccines, several vaccine types are classified among the second-generation vaccines.

The global veterinary vaccines market is expected to be driven by factors such as growing prevalence of livestock diseases coupled with growing livestock population, increasing adoption of companion animals, government initiatives to promote animal health and increase animal productivity and innovation & introduction of new vaccines.

On the other side stringent regulations and high storage costs of vaccines are likely to be the primary restraining factors affecting the growth in the market over the next few years. Moreover, growing awareness about use of vaccines to improve animal health among farmers in emerging markets and technological advancements in the manufacturing of animal vaccines are anticipated provide opportunities for the players in vaccine market. North America is the largest revenue generating region and it is mainly driven by large scale production and consumption of veterinary/animal vaccines materials in the U.S. Asia-Pacific is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period.

Segments Covered

The report on global veterinary/animal vaccines market covers segments such as type, disease, and technology. The type segments include aquaculture vaccines, companion animal vaccines, porcine vaccines, poultry vaccines, livestock vaccines, and other animal vaccines. On the basis of disease the global veterinary/animal vaccines market is categorized into aquaculture, companion animals, livestock, poultry, and porcine. Furthermore, on the basis of technology the veterinary/animal vaccines market is segmented as, recombinant vaccines, toxoid vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, and inactivated vaccines.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global veterinary/animal vaccines market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of veterinary/animal vaccines market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the veterinary/animal vaccines market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the veterinary/animal vaccines market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

