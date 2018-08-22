Accurate Franchising Inc. Assists Franchisors in Managing Franchise Resales

Franchisors receive expert franchise resale assistance from Accurate Franchising Inc. The company manages the entire resale process for an efficient and seamless transition.

[FLORIDA, 08/22/2018] — Accurate Franchising Inc.’s franchise resale program helps franchisors market and sell their franchise while ensuring the satisfaction of clients, customers, and investors. The company’s 65 years of professional experience gives franchisors confidence of each step of the sale process — from performing a comprehensive business analysis to closing the sale. It also keeps the franchisor updated on every step of the sales process.

Analyzing and Determining the Value of the Business

Accurate Franchising Inc. conducts a comprehensive business analysis before initiating the resale process. It makes sure to learn everything it can about the business and to analyze its marketable points. This helps it ensure a smooth franchise resale process.

The company’s experienced team of professionals conducts a valuation of a franchisor’s business, as well. The information Accurate Franchising Inc. gathers during this assessment plays an important part in setting a fair selling price, whether it’s for a single franchise unit or multiple ones.

Marketing the Business and Qualifying Interested Buyers

Partnering with Accurate Franchising Inc. for a resale gives the franchisor access to the company’s wide network of buyers and sellers. The company’s trusted network of contacts helps guarantee discretion during the marketing process for an optimal transaction.

Moreover, the company takes care of screening potential buyers. Accurate Franchising Inc. meets with interested parties and verifies their qualifications for purchasing and succeeding the franchise. It also takes care of organizing the necessary documents once a formal offer is made. It facilitates the closing of the sale as well — ensuring all forms, fees and tax paperwork are submitted.

About Accurate Franchising Inc.

Accurate Franchising Inc. has over 30 years of experience as a leading franchise consulting firm in West Palm Beach, FL. Its services include franchise development, real estate assistance, lead generation, and international franchise expansion. The company’s team of experts helps business owners improve their franchise infrastructure and growth strategy with customized plans that appeal to investors.

For more information or a free franchise feasibility study, visit https://www.accuratefranchising.com.