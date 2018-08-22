Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Global Analysis 2018 Research Report

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Information by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Vehicle), Application (Automatic Crash Notification, Vehicle Tracking, Vehicle Health Alert, and Roadside Assistance), Connectivity (3G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth), and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Automotive remote diagnostics is a solution to monitor the health of a vehicle, figures the root cause of the issues and also enables the customer to access information about the vehicle. The awareness regarding vehicle diagnostics, the rising demand regarding safety and security of vehicles, and the growing inclination towards premium vehicles are some factors expected to drive the market. In connectivity segment, bluetooth is expected to have largest share in the automotive remote diagnostics market. As bluetooth offers various features and one of them is it connects the vehicle to the internet via smart phone to transfer data from and with server. There are various trends in the market such as integration of mobile phones with telematics systems and vehicle diagnostic-based insurance programs. The global Automotive Remote diagnostics market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 16.90% from 2016 to 2022.

Study Objectives of Global Automotive Remote diagnostics Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Automotive Remote diagnostics market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global Automotive Remote diagnostics market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by vehicle type, application, connectivity, and region

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global automotive Remote diagnostics market.

Regional Analysis of Global Automotive Remote diagnostics Market

The North America region has a largest share in the automotive remote diagnostics market. Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This region is led by China and India due to increasing population, increasing per capita income, improving living standards, and hence increasing demand for purchase of high end vehicles. And this will significantly drive the market of automotive remote diagnostics.

Target Audience:

Remote vehicle diagnostics solution providers

Remote vehicle diagnostics solution software developers

Distributors and suppliers of remote vehicle diagnostics solutions

Government and research organization

Investment bankers and M&A Consultants

