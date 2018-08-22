DINP-based Vinyl Flooring Plasticizer to Record Over 2X Sales Growth than DEHP Counterparts, slates Fact.MR

Vinyl flooring plasticizers, fast-emerging resilient flooring solution, are gaining widespread traction as cost-effective alternatives to natural flooring solutions. One of the largest categories that vinyl flooring plasticizers continue to take share from is carpet flooring in key price sensitive markets, such as multifamily housing, according to a recent Fact.MR study. The study projects the vinyl flooring plasticizers market to exhibit a modest 3.2% value CAGR through 2027.

The study opines that phthalates will continue to lead the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market, with over three-fourth share during the period of forecast, 2018 to 2027, in terms of both value and volume. Among phthalate variants, DEHP is forecast to hold higher volume share of the market, whereas volume sales of DINP will record over 2X rise than DEHP through 2027.

“Increasing health concerns and stringent government regulations have encouraged the adoption and demand for bio-plasticizers and non-phthalate-based plasticizers for use in vinyl flooring. End-users are seeking non-phthalates in a bid to ensure sustainability. Although widespread ban on phthalate-based vinyl flooring plasticizers has paved lucrative opportunities for their non-phthalate-based counterparts, higher cost associated with the latter has been impeding their market penetration to a certain extent. However, long-term benefits, such as achieving sustainability goals, and incontestable benefits associated with non-phthalates in terms of temperature and electrical performance, have meant that future prospects of these vinyl flooring plasticizers are likely to be promising,” says a lead analyst at FactMR.

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1509

As transparency is become an imperative aspect in the green programs of flooring products manufacturers, their recycling and reclamation efforts are being shifted from the growing emphasis on environment sustainability. It has become incumbent for these manufacturers to play a significant role, not just in curtailing reliance on plastics, but also recapturing waste streams to create recycled products. These aims and efforts of manufacturers have led development and demand for polymer-based flooring solutions, such as vinyl flooring plasticizers.

Emergence of real hardwood flooring has been slackening the penetration pace of vinyl flooring, which can be mainly attributed to the trouble-free and quick installation procedure related to the former. Additionally, release of toxic substances during production of vinyl flooring plasticizers, which have adverse effects on reproductive and respiratory health, is considered to be a key growth deterrent of the vinyl flooring plasticizers market.

However, increased manufacturers efforts on improving the product quality, and robust investments in phthalate-free plasticizers are likely to offset aforementioned impediments. While unfavorable monetary support and regulatory compliance continue to hinder production and demand for vinyl flooring plasticizers in emerging nations, government backing on the residential construction activities, and infrastructure development efforts are likely to undergird the market growth.

To know the Latest Trends in Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market, Visit – https://www.factmr.com/report/1509/vinyl-flooring-plasticizers-market

Asia-Pacific (APAC) continues to remain the nesting place for manufacturing of vinyl flooring plasticizers, as the supply of DINP continues to remain tight in light of lower issues for producers in offloading this phthalate-based vinyl flooring plasticizers. Majority of the APAC’s vinyl flooring plasticizers market will remain consolidated in China, complemented by steady demand from India and ASEAN countries.

As the traditionally peak demand trend approaches Asian and European nations, the market prices are likely to remain firm in the near future. Europe continues to prevail as the second most lucrative region for sales of the vinyl flooring plasticizers, led by Germany that accounts for over one-fourth share of the region’s market currently. The vinyl flooring plasticizers market will witness a confined growth in the U.S., against the backdrop of relatively lesser buying appetite for imports compared to domestically produced material.

While raw material suppliers study the science of sustainable plasticizers, manufacturers have capitalized on new emerging technologies to develop products offering increased design flexibility, but reduced ecological impact. Major retailers are encouraging vendors to reformulate products toward less toxic and more sustainable profiles, ahead of government mandates.

To Buy Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Report, visit- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1509/S