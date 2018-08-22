Erdosteine Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2024

Erdosteine is an oral mucolytic agent used for treatment of chronic obstructive bronchitis. Erdosteine is also used for treatment of acute and chronic bronchitis. It is an orphan drug. Erdosteine stimulates mucus production and increases mucociliary transport, which improves expectoration. It consists of two sulfhydryl groups freed after metabolic transformation in the liver. These released sulfhydryl groups help to break the disulphide bonds. This makes bronchial secretions more fluid and enhances elimination. Erdosteine shows inhibitory activity against the effects of free radicals produced by cigarette smoke. Pharmacokinetically, it acts by absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion. The elimination half-life of Erdosteine is about 1.46 hr. Adverse events of Erdosteine are quite low, and generally mild. It has been clinically proven that Erdosteine has good gastric tolerability after oral administration, and does not cause reflux phenomena like other thiols derivatives. Erdosteine has no direct effect on gastric mucus.

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising geriatric population, rapid population growth, and environmental pollution due to industrialization are expected to fuel the global erdosteine market. According to the WHO, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) accounts for three million deaths globally each year and the number is expected to increase in the next few years. About 90% of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) deaths occur in developing and underdeveloped countries. Rising research and development activities, increasing health care insurance coverage, and growing adoption for treatment options are the other factors driving the global erdosteine market. On the other hand, stringent regulations for product approval are likely to hamper the growth of the global erdosteine market. Erdosteine is used for rare diseases so maximum companies doing research and development which will increase the market competitiveness. Erdosteine is marketed in over 40 countries for the treatment of various respiratory diseases.

The erdosteine market has been segmented based on dosage form, age group, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of dosage form, the market has been classified into capsules, dry suspension, dispersible tablets, and sachets. The capsule dosage form is highly used due to ease of use, availability in unit dosage form, and also easy in term of prescription scenario which will leads to less side effect. Based on age group, the erdosteine market has been segmented into adult and pediatric. In terms of application, the market has been classified into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), acute bronchitis (AB), and chronic bronchitis (CB). Based on distribution channel, the erdosteine market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the erdosteine market due to rising geriatric population, early adoption of treatment procedures, and increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. The geriatric population represents about 14.5% of the population of the U.S. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service, the geriatric population will increase to 98 million by 2060, which is twice that in 2014. Europe is the second largest market for erdosteine attributed to increasing research and development activities and rising number of commercial licensing partnerships for erdosteine manufacturing. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate driven by growing per capita expenditure, increasing health care insurance coverage, rapidly growing population, and rising per capita health care expenditure.

Major players operating in the erdosteine market include Edmond Pharma S.R.L., Alitair Pharmaceuticals, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Enaltec, Reine Life Science, Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Recipharm AB, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Genome Pharmaceuticals (Pvt.) Ltd., and Milan Pharma.

