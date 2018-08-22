Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market by Fuel Tank Type, Capacity Type, Vehical Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2024.

Brandessence Market Research has published a new report titled “Automotive Fuel Tank Market 2018-2024: Forecasts by Fuel Tank Type (Plastic, Steel, Aluminum), by Capacity type (70L) by Vehicle type (Passenger Cars, Heavy Trucks, Buses & Coaches, Commercial Vehicles), Leading manufacturer and Regional Market: Global Industry overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024”. According to the report, developing economies are the most lucrative market for Automotive Fuel Tank market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Introduction to Automotive Fuel Tank Industry:

Automotive Fuel Tank:

Increased Automotive Industry and Technological Advancements are key drivers for Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market.

Market Dynamics for Automotive Fuel Tank industry:

The commercialization and growth of global Automotive Fuel Tank market over the past 25 years has been highly impactful. One of the major factors driving the growth of automotive fuel tank market over the forecast period is increase in automotive industry which has increased the demand for automotive fuel tank. As per International Trade Administration 2017 report, U.S. light vehicle sales reached 17.1 million in 2017 and exported almost 2 million new light vehicles and almost 130,000 medium and heavy trucks to more than 200 markets. There are various research and development are going on which is expected to innovate new technologies this in turn increased the demand for metal and plastic fuel tank. This will help to deal with harsh climatic conditions. Various new features of fuel tanks such as anti corrosive, self sealing, several layers for protection and others are expected to fuel the growth of automotive fuel tank market. However, heavy weight, high cost, packaging are expected to hamper the growth of automotive fuel tank market

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Segment Overview

This report segment of global Automotive Fuel Tank market as follows:

Global Automotive Fuel Tanks Market by Fuel Tank Type,

• Plastic

• Steel

• Aluminum

Global Automotive Fuel Tanks Market by Capacity type,

• 70L

Global Automotive Fuel Tanks Market by vehicle Type,

• Passenger Cars

• Heavy Trucks

• Buses & Coaches

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Regional Segment Analysis

• North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Southeast Asia

• Latin America

o Brazil

• The Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o Africa

o Rest Of MEA

This global Automotive Fuel Tanks market report covers top players like,

• Continental

• Kautex

• Magna

• TI Automotive Inc

• Lyondell Basell

• Yachiyo

• Aethra

• Allgaier Automotive

• FTS

• Boyd Welding

• Donghee

• Fuel Systems

• Baosteel group corporation

• Magna Fuel Systems

• BMW

• Martinrea International

• Munjal Auto Industries

• Plastic Omnium

• Robertson Fuel Systems

• Kautex Textron

• Spectra Premium

• Tanks

• Rasandik

• Unipres

• VITEC

• Walbro

• Manchester Tank

• Hyundai motors

• YAPP Automotive Parts

• Dali and Samir Engineering

• Toyota motors

• Posco co. Ltd

• others

