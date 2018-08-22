Global Orthodontic Supplies market is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.1% to reach 5.54 Billion by 2023.

In the year 2018, Global Orthodontic Supplies market was valued at USD 3.75 Billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 5.54 Billion with pace of 8.1% CAGR. Orthodontia is the field of dentistry that involves treating with abnormalities within the teeth or jaw. Orthodontic supplies include the devices, like braces, in order to align the teeth, rectify problems related to bite and fill gaps between teeth. Mostly, the main receivers of orthodontic supplies are kids, but there are braces for adults as well. In kids, orthodontic supplies may promote appropriate jaw growth that can assist in the proper growth of permanent teeth as properly aligned permanent teeth can avoid tooth issues in future. The market is showcasing significant growth potential in the mentioned period and will continue to show higher CAGR in the forecasted years.

Increasing number of patients and technological advancements in the field are estimated to drive the market.

Factors affecting market growth:

• Increasing pool of patients with jaw misalignment, tooth decay or loss, and jaw pain. (+)

• Rising awareness of consumers regarding advanced orthodontic technologies. (+)

• Advancement in the orthodontic products technology. (+)

• Unsuitable reimbursement infrastructures. (-)

• Restricted insurance policies for orthodontic treatments and complexities associated with such treatments. (-)

North America leads the Global Orthodontic Supplies market.

Market Segmentation

Global Orthodontic Supplies market is segmented on the basis of geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

The market is segmented based upon several factors. North America region is estimated to have highest share of the global market in forecasted years. Europe region is trailing right behind North America in terms of market share. In addition, Asia Pacific region is estimated to have highest CAGR in forecasted period.

Key players:

The major shareholders of the Global Orthodontic Supplies market include TP Orthodontics, Inc., Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, DENTSPLY International, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Align Technology Inc.

