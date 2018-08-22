LEVEL UP, NO EXCUSES. THE ONE OF A KIND WORKOUT has landed in Kuala Lumpur.

February 2018 – Ministry of Burn, the latest destination gym, located in Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur, opened its doors to all fitness enthusiasts. Started with a passion to introduce the most innovative workouts, Ministry of Burn created a community, a second home that leaves you feeling inspired and hooked. Ministry of Burn developed different concepts which caters to the local needs, whether you’re new to fitness or a fitness junkie. One stop fitness studio for cardio, functional, strength & endurance training that will whip you into your body’s best condition ever, all the while enjoying the workout.

3 concepts 1 vision. Designed to BURN

ROW : Our original first of its kind 45 minute rower based HIIT workout is the gateway to the TONED body, strong core and the ever elusive almighty 6-pack. Row is a combination of fat burning interval cardio work with strength training moves.

RIDE : Our signature 45 minute indoor cycling workout makes your cardio day worth it. Learn to coordinate basic upper body moves & core conditioning. Not forgetting all the while torching those calories and still getting an intense full-body workout.

MOVE : Our signature MAT workout is suitable for all levels. We find strength and endurance in this HIIT incorporated workout. It’s the perfect go to workout for beginners who are embarking on their fitness journey. Move is designed to perfect your form while you keep those jacks going. With an easy-to-follow routine, you will experience music and fitness as ONE.

Our studio is designed and out-fitted with an idea towards accommodating to the needs of the health and fitness community, a large informal, comfortable and laid back space hidden on the 1st floor of Plaza Damansara. Ministry of Burn invites you to step into an environment to meet like-minded people, calm the mind, relax the body and soul. Every edge of the studio is an opportunity to relax, yet engage and interact with like minded individuals. The layout of our lounge and total facility was planned with the ability to host events & team building activities in mind where it can fit up to 70 people comfortably. We have achieved a FULL capacity turnout of 100pax .

Classes are available daily from 7am – 9pm. The schedule is provided online at www.ministryofburn.com, in which members select their favourite slots for their chosen class.

In purpose built, AV packed dark rooms lit with neon strobes and set a glow with a mix of other dynamic lighting, the exercise arena is designed to elevate your senses and heighten your experience. Equipped with state of the art sound system, the arena is acoustically tuned to ensure optimum sound quality.

The ROW

The Ergo2 rowing machines are the industry standard stationary and winter training rowing machines used by Olympic Gold medalist and rowing squads the world over. The Ergo2’s are micro-adjustable for feet placement and do not require any special training or additional equipment except a great attitude and an ability to turn up your personal intensity.

The RIDE

The fully imported Schwinn AC Performance+ bikes allows you to make full adjustments to the seat and the height specific to your size. Specific cleated/clip-in cycling shoes are provided at the reception for every rider. This allows every MOBsquader to simulate real-life outdoor cycling, in a controlled,

hard-pedalling indoor environment. Each bike is positioned in rows to face the instructor raised on a podium who leads the pack. The rooms are mirrored allowing every MOBSQUAD rider to watch your form and every move.

As the lights dim and the music plays, prepare for an intense cardio session like never before.

THE EXPERIENCE

At Ministry of Burn or MOB for short, or the home of MOBsquad’ers, as our regulars prefer to refer themselves as, each workout is a 45-minute intense sweat session designed to simultaneously work your legs, strengthen your core and tone your upper body muscles – a fun and intense head to toe workout on a bike, row or mat!

Our instructors from various fitness professional background such as Crossfit, Yoga & Personal Trainers are trained to ensure you burn up to 700 calories during a single session depending on each individuals work rate, coupled with the amount of resistance applied to each apparatus. Each routine is carefully crafted and choreographed to enable you to RIDE, ROW and MOVE to the beat while incorporating weights and movements that will build upper body strength and enhance muscle endurance.

When the lights dim, the music cues and the bass kicks in, each room at MOB transforms into neon lit chambers resonating with intensity and sweat, as the heat builds further, the volume turns up, the energy becomes electric from the increased heightened endorphin fix.

At MOB, it’s all about spinning, rowing, moving in sync to the intensity of the beat. The music playlist is a blend of hip hop, funk, electronic with coordinated lighting – encouraging you to stay energised and upbeat – Our wild and crazy blend of MOBsquad instructors will guide you through your fitness goals and ensure you achieve your better you.

THE GOAL

MOB is a place for self-discovery and self-improvement, a place to clear the mind, be yourself, a place to improve your strengths and become a stronger better YOU.

With every stroke, sweep, row, lunge, squat, push, press, pulse, every single movement of your body in MOB, you will connect with your true and best selves.

MOBsquaders naturally inspire and motivate each other, to do it better together as a community.

First timer package available at RM60 for ANY 2 (TW0) classes.

Working out at MOB is about being part of a Movement. WELCOME to the MOBSQUAD.

Founder, Crystal Ng, 27 started off her Fitness Entrepreneurial journey 2 years ago. She was instrumental in pioneering and bringing to life the Boutique Fitness Studio scene & Rhythmic Spinning classes in KL, but more importantly Crystal revolutionised the way people could participate and partake in health and fitness activities by popularising the boutique gym concept.

Consumers felt more engaged, more connected and more in control of their spending, coupled with now an ability to also share their fitness journeys and endeavours with friends via pay per use credit tokens which were priced competitively and indirectly gave you back more if you used more.

Now leading a team of 20, her goal is to engage with more Malaysians to lead a healthier lifestyle and provide intensity based workouts that are innovative, targeting consumers differing needs, wants and capabilities

Media Contact:

Contact: Crystal Ng

Phone: +60320111990

Address: 27-1, Jalan Medan Setia 1, Plaza Damansara, Bukit Damansara 50490, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Email: crystal.ng@ministryofburn.com