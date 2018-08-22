Pharma Blisters Packaging Market Expected to Increase at a CAGR 6.2% through 2017-2017 to 2026

Packaging products such as blisters and the materials used to manufacture them play a key role in pharmaceuticals industry in terms of product stability. Characteristics of blisters materials in eliminating the chances of bio-reactivity within the pharmaceutical ingredients elevates their end-use in the pharmaceuticals industry. Tablets and pills, which represent the most common form of pharmaceuticals, are being served across the globe in blister packs. The predominance of blister processes in the pharmaceutical packaging applications continues to drive the growth of the global pharma blisters packaging market. Limitations of sachets and other packaging format further adds the utilization of blister packs in the packaging of pharmaceuticals.

In a recent forecast study and market analysis report by Fact.MR, the global market for pharma blisters packaging is assessed to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of volume during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, the global pharma blisters packaging market is pegged to touch a valuation of US$ 5 Bn.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=452



5 Highlights from Fact.MR’s Forecast

In 2017, around 738 thousand tons of carded blister packs have been sold in the global pharmaceuticals industry. However, the report estimates that the demand for carded packs will dwindle in the global pharma blisters packaging market towards the end of the forecast period. Meanwhile, clamshell blister packs will represent the fastest-selling product in the global pharma blisters packaging market, reflecting a volume CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.

Through 2026, thermoforming technology will be predominantly used in the production of blister packages for pharmaceutical products. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, nearly 1,290 thousand tons of thermoformed blisters will be sold across the global pharma blisters packaging market. Cold forming technology will also gain traction in the global pharma blisters packaging market, and will register a robust volume CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By the end of 2026, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and aluminum will represent the two widely-used materials for pharma blisters packaging. Nevertheless, polyethylene terephthalate will register highest use as a key materials for manufacturing blister packs.

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=452

In 2018 and beyond, tablets will be the largest application in the global pharma blisters packaging market. By the end of 2026, more than 1,000 thousand tons of pharma blisters packaging products will be used in tablets applications across the globe. The report also estimates that throughout the forecast period, over 50% of the global pharma blisters packaging market volumes will be used in tablets applications.

In terms of regions, North America is pegged to represent the largest market for pharma blisters packaging, accounting for the fastest expansion at a volume CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The report also estimates that Europe’s pharma blisters packaging market will expand robustly, accounting for approximately one-fourth share of global market volumes over the forecast period.

The report has also provided a detailed profiling of key market players. Companies namely, Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Winpak Ltd., Rohrer Corporation, Display Pack, Inc., West Rock Company, Honeywell International, Inc., and ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd. are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global pharma blisters packaging market through 2026. Several companies are expected to redesign dimension of blisters in order to cater to the changing sizes of pharmaceutical products. Moreover, informative labels and less-bioreactive materials used in the production of blisters will continue to remain as a key influential trend in the global pharma blisters packaging manufacturing landscape.