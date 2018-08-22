Solar Panel Coatings Market Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends And Forecast 2026

According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Solar Panel Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2026’, the global solar panel coatings market was valued at around US$ 2,000 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 27% during the forecast period. The global solar panel coatings market is driven by rise in the demand for solar panels and increase in government-supported incentives to generate renewable energy by using solar panels.

Solar panel coatings have excellent absorption capacity and high light transitivity. They offer resistance to dust and harsh environmental conditions. Solar panels are extensively utilized in generating energy in residential and other end-use industries such as commercial, energy, agriculture, and automotive. The solar panel coatings market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a considerable CAGR, due rise in the demand for solar panels to generate energy.

High demand for solar panels and minimal maintenance costs to drive market

Rise in the demand for solar panels for generating energy led by the shift toward using renewable energy for power generation is driving the solar panel coatings market. Also, minimal costs incurred for maintenance of solar panels are propelling the solar panels industry. This, in turn, drives the solar panel coatings market. Solar panel coatings make solar panels resistant to impact and scratches and provide waterproofing to these panels. Furthermore, they do not allow dust or water to accumulate on solar panels. This, in turn, drives the solar panel coatings market. Solar panel coatings ultimately reduce the maintenance cost and improve the life and efficiency of solar panels by 30%. This increases the life span and overall efficiency of solar panels. This factor is projected to propel the solar panel coatings market during the forecast period.

Solar panel coatings offer excellent light transitivity and high absorption capacity and reduce reflection. This results in reduction of energy loss, which makes these coatings ideal for application in various end-use industries such as residential, commercial, energy, agriculture, and automotive. However, manufacturers of solar panels face challenges such as high initial investment and low returns on investment (RoI). This acts as a restraint for the solar panel coatings market.

Rising demand for solar panels to boost the anti-reflective segment

Based on type, the global solar panel coatings market has been segmented into anti-reflective, hydrophobic, self-cleaning, anti-soiling, anti-abrasion, and others. The anti-reflective segment is anticipated to account for a major share of the market from 2018 to 2026, due to rise in the demand for solar panels from end-use industries such as residential, commercial, energy, agriculture, and automotive. Anti-reflective solar panel coatings offer increased absorption capacity and improve light transitivity, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of solar panels.

