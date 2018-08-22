Special effects laminate films Development, Shares, Size and Forecast 2018 to 2028

The special effects laminate films market is projected to remain under the influence of the growth of the applications in the packaging, photo, print and publishing industries. Special effects laminate films are known to exhibit unique visual effects in the presence of light, which, in turn, create a captivating product appearance to gain consumer traction. Manufacturers in the special effects laminate films market deliver, easy to use, films with vivid color rendering, print-friendliness, and high-performance print depth and clarity.

Holography is one of the trending techniques in the special effects laminate films market. Specialty 3D overlaminate films are another eye-catching trend in the special effects laminate films market. High-end holography can be observed in the wide range of products such as rigid set-up boxes, premium books & magazines cover, folding cartons, security products, liquor, and many more. The packaging industry extensively utilizes special effects laminate films to capture consumers’ attention. In addition, advanced technology implementation in lamination has enhanced product finish and durability. A new thermal laminate technology is one such advanced lamination technology that delivers special effects laminate films in packaging solutions to capture consumer attention. With the increasing implementation of advanced lamination solutions in the packaging, the special effects laminate films market is expected to witness a robust growth in coming years.

Global special effects laminate films: Introduction

Special effects laminate films have unique visual effects, metallic finish, and soft texture. These films are used for various applications such as printing, packaging, etc. As there is high on-shelf competition, therefore, there is need of packaging products that can differentiate the new launches from other products. Therefore, manufacturers are using special effects laminate films as a packaging material. The films are easily printable, tactile and have features that differentiate the product. So, special effect laminates films are preferred by the manufacturers to be used for different packaging applications such as cartons, boxes, books and others.

These special effects laminate films are UV coated, glued and stamped and have a better finish than other laminating films. Special effect laminate film has high durability and when used as a packaging material, it extends the shelf life of the product. These films have scuff proof features.

Some of the key manufacturers are providing special effect laminate films with BOPP base. This base increases the level of hardness as well as eliminates the need for a coating with other material.

Global special effects laminate films: Dynamics

Special effects laminate films manufactures are taking part in exhibitions to showcase their new range of special effect laminate film.

Manufacturers are using a combination of printable films and transparent over laminates to produce special effect laminates films. They are adding hologram film, metalized film, and base material together. So, the film provides glittering, metallic and holographic effect. Nobelus, a special effect laminate film producer is providing laminate film under the brand name “Karees”, that has tactile appearance, soft touch, and have protecting properties.

The pricing analysis of the special effects laminate films market is carried out on the basis of thickness type, segment of the film. The graph below shows the consumption of the laminates in year 2017, by region.

special effects laminate films market

Global special effects laminate films market: Segmentation

The global special effects laminate films market is segmented application type, by end use and by thickness.

On the basis of application type, special effects laminates films market is segmented into:

Folding cartons

Cases

Boxes

Labels

Sachets

Others

On the basis of end use, special effects laminates films market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals industry

Cosmetics & personal care

Food & beverage industry

Others

On the basis of thickness, special effects laminates films market is segmented into:

24-50 micron special effects laminates films

50-80 micron special effects laminates films

80-100 micron special effects laminates films

Tier analysis of special effect laminates films market:

This segment includes manufacturers of special effect laminate films market that have the market share of around 5-7%. Some of the key players in the special effect laminates films market are Nobelus, Aqua Aura, Vivid Laminating Technologies Ltd, Hilton Laminating, Derprosa, and others.

Global special effect laminates market: Geographic Outlook

The global special effect laminates market has been divided into seven key regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

North America has a high consumption of special effect laminates films, and the region is expected to have constant growth by 2028 end. In European region, special effect laminates films manufacturers are looking for an innovative solutions, they are investing in research and development and focusing on producing a range of the special effect laminates films to enhance the finish level, texture, and other features. In Asia Pacific region, China holds leading position in terms of production. Manufacturers are focusing on increasing the application of the special effect laminates films.

