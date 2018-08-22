Steel Long Products Market 2022- Trends, Forecasts, and Opportunity Analysis by Million Insights

The Global Steel Long Products Market is expected to display steady growth in forecast period. The steel bars have good recyclable attributes taking it to the pinnacle of growth in construction industries. The construction industry is one of the main drivers of growth in steel long products and has prompted the government to make king-size investments in infrastructure. Steel is known for its widespread use in construction, industrial machinery and transportation to consumer products. Steel has seen many years of growth thanks to level of automation and technological prowess.

Growth for steel is indicative of its demand especially in emerging economies such as India with magnum infrastructure developments. Another reason for growth of steel in emerging economies is the expanding infrastructure investments that are conducive for growth and bring back normalcy to arrested developments on a global scale. The steel bars are known for their longevity, stress-bearing properties and due to better design strengths and aid in manufacturing capabilities, there is considerable growth in steel long products market.

The rebars segment dominated growth factors in year 2016 and will probably do so in forecast period. This growth is attributed to expanding construction activities and infrastructure development in the region. Asia pacific led the industrial growth in steel long products during forecast period. This again was due to expanding construction activities and infrastructure growth in both residential and non-residential sectors.

The role of renewable energy segment in steel long bars market cannot be discounted which is why the steel long bars market is seeing colossal growth at the moment and will do so during forecast period because the natural energy resources are dipping and makes the manufacturers set up more and more renewable energies such as solar, wind and tidal to compensate for this early global loss in power generation. This coupled with the earlier factors are reasons for steel long products to do well in the forecast period.

The steel long products market is witnessing many top players at the zenith and comprises many small entities also but rigorous competition and changing market preferences begs to differ in market growth, thus acting as market deterrents. Segmentation of this market by type and analysis includes rebars, wire rods, tubes and sections. Segmentation of steel long products market by geographical regions includes North America, Europe, Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America. The key market players in steel long products market include Arcelor Mittal, Evraz, Gerdau, Shangang Group, and ASSMC.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Steel Long Products in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Steel Long Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ArcelorMittal

Posco

Nssmc

Thyssenkrupp

Baosteel

Hbis

Shagang Group

Wisco

JFE

XXCIG

Ansteel Group

Tata Steel

Bohai Steel

Shougang Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Performance

Angle Steel

Channel Steel

Screw Thread Steel

Other

By Appearance

Steel Wire

Steel Rod

Steel Rail

Steel Bar

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Steel Long Products for each application, including

Construction

Automotive and Aerospace

Railway and Highway

Other

