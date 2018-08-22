Worldwide Stationary bike Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2024

The global Stationary Bike market is estimated to grow at the CAGR 3.5% to 4.5 % during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Description: The stationary bike is also called as exercise bicycle used for exercise and physical therapy as it is safe and effective for cardiovascular exercise and is considers as a minimal impact workout device. Furthermore, it is an equipment that allows an individual to exercise by cycling in place. Stationary bike Instead of moving remain secured in place as the operator cycles the pedals. There are diverse types of exercise bikes available, some of which have handlebars connected to the pedal, allowing the operator to exercise both his and her legs and upper body.

Key driving factors and restraints of the stationary bike market:

The Stationary bikes market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, significant shift of consumers toward healthy lifestyle and increasing rate of obesity globally. Additionally, rising perveance of diabetes and cardiac diseases coupled with increasing health awareness leading to increasing number of health clubs/gyms numbers further boost the stationary bike market during the forecast period. However, lack of research and development (R&D) facilities and poor after sales services provided are the major factors hindering the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the recumbent exercise bike segment dominates the market and accounted for the largest share in 2017. According to price, the budgeted exercise bike segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period due to its low prices and increasing demand from developing countries. By End Users, the health clubs/gyms and home/ individual segment is anticipated to register for highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The United States exercise bicycle market accounted more than 30.6% market share of the global exercise bicycle market in 2017.

The largest share of North America is primarily attributed to rising number of health club increasing rate of obesity in developed countries like United State and Canada. However North America along with Europe recorded more than 65 % of market share in 2017 followed by Asian exercise bicycle market is expected grow at a fast pace of CAGR 5.0% to 6.0 % during 2019 to 2024 among the geographies.

The key companies operating in the stationary bike market:

Advanced Fitness Group, Bladez Fitness, Cybex International, Horizon Fitness, Kettler, Lifecore Fitness, Nautilus, Precor and Life Fitness. Brunswick Corporation, Icon Health & Fitness, Inc., Nautilus, Precor and Technogym are the key players and accounted for considerable market of the global stationary bike market.

Strategies adoption by key competitors:

Technological advancement, research & development and mergers are the prominent strategies adopted by the market players to increase the customer base. Additionally, stationary bike market players are adopting various strategies based on price, quality, product innovations, and customized product development to attract and retain the customers. New product development by key market players that are more user friendly and rising expenditure on fitness equipment’s for personal use are the promising factors leading to the growth of the health clubs/gyms and home/ individual end user segment in the global stationary bike segment.

Market Segmentation:

By Types

• Upright exercise bike

• Recumbent exercise bike

• Others including

o Dual Action Stationary Bike

o Indoor Bike

By Price

• Premium exercise bike

• Budgeted exercise bike

By End users

• Vertical markets

• Health clubs/gyms

• Home/ individual users.

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World.