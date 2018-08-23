Feed Antioxidants Market By Livestock, By Type, And By Region

The market is showcasing evident potential in the mentioned forecasting period. The Feed Antioxidants Market has continued to gain momentum because of Antioxidants’ essential contribution to all kinds of animal feeds and is thus expected to show steady growth in years to come resulting in agriculture industry to grow interest in the market.

Global Feed Antioxidants Market was worth USD 242.16 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.3%, to reach USD 313.5 million by 2023.

Feed Antioxidants are substances used in feed for animals to increase their shelf life by preventing unnecessary oxidation in finished feeds and animal guts. Antioxidants also help in protecting nutritional supplements in the feed from deterioration which includes vitamins, fats and pigments.

Increasing awareness among farmers about benefits of Antioxidants on Animal health has led the market to show significant growth recently. Other factors driving the growth of Feed Antioxidants Market size include increasing feed prices, reduced wastage due to oxidation, industrialization of livestock industry and the livestock disease outbreak fuelling additives market. These factors have played a key role in the recent growth of the market. Besides these, the Feed Antioxidants Market also faces some challenges and restraints which include competition for raw materials with other industries, stringent government regulations and price volatility of Agri-commodities.

Global Feed Antioxidants Market is segmented on the basis of Livestock and Antioxidant types. Based on livestock, the market is segmented into swine, cattle, poultry, aquaculture and other livestock. When taking Antioxidant type into account the market is segmented into BHA Antioxidants, BHT Antioxidants, Ethoxyquin Antioxidants and other Synthetic Feed Antioxidants. On the basis of livestock, poultry accounts for the highest share in the Feed Antioxidants Market due to the adoption of intensive farming system for it more than in any other segment. Similarly, in Antioxidants the market is dominated by ethoxyquin because of its efficacy, closely followed by BHT and BHA. On the basis of geographical analysis, the global Feed Antioxidants Market is segmented under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, led by China and India, with the overall market share of over 35% globally. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America, led by US. Rapid industrialization drives the market growth in North America and thus it is expected of America to show the highest CAGR in the years to come.

Some of the major companies leading the Feed Antioxidants market include Adisseo France SAS, AllTech, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc, Danisco, DSM, Nutreco N.V., Novus International, Kemin Europa, Perstorp.

