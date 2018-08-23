Silent Conference System- Innovative Method Of Organizing Multiple Conferences At Same Time!

Silent Conference System– Technology knows no bounds. Take the case of organizing a big, multiple conference event. Earlier, you would be harrowed down with the task of looking for a big space, arranging several PA systems, scheduling various conferences, assigning them rooms, setting up places and all the paraphernalia. But with the advent of technology, an innovative method of organizing multiple conferences at the same time and at the dame place has come up called silent conference system.

The silent conference system allows you to hold several conferences with multiple speakers and listeners in the same room! All you need to do is set up different speakers in various corners of the room and have multiple microphones. Each speaker is provided with his own set of microphones and each one of them is assigned to an individual channel.

It works on several counts- it reduces noise pollution. It helps you save time wasted in moving from one conference location to another and it is cost effective as you don’t need to spend on the usual conference paraphernalia.

Silent conference systems are the biggest solution to the problem of space today. These days, when it has become increasingly difficult to find huge spaces with reduced costs, silent conference system allows you the freedom to hold a big event with several speakers without any hassles.

Benefits of a silent conference system

• Meet the challenges of limited space

• Becomes easier for delegates to choose a conference as per their area of interest

• There is no need for a multiple sets up in terms of AV halls, chairs etc.

• There is huge savings on costs due to reduced logistics, manpower as well as equipment required to organize such a big event.

• Most importantly, it is environment-friendly as it significantly reduces noise pollution.

• It saves you time and resources which is otherwise spent in setting up multiple conferences.

• In case, simultaneous interpretation event is also being organized, the same equipment used for silent conference system can be used for it!

Silent conference systems are suitable for

• Product launches

• Breakout sessions

• Branding

• Expositions

• Corporate team building

• Brainstorming sessions

• Language & training sessions

Hiring from a credible source is quite vital for the success of an event ofthis stature. Translation India is a renowned name in the business of interpretation and translation equipment rental in India since 2001. The company is a big player in this field and has been organizing such silent conferences in the past including Amazon Web Services 2016 -2018 at NESCO, Mumbai and Oracle Open World 2017, New Delhi.

You should choose Translation India for renting their excellent silent conference system at affordable rates. Organize silent conferences and become part of this innovative drive!

Author:- Translation India